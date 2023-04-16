11 Beachside hotels in Hong Kong for coastal escapes

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong is one of the latest openings in the city. The expansive hotel offers 425 well-appointed guest rooms with panoramic ocean views overlooking the South China Sea. Its lovely 60-metre outdoor infinity pool overlooking the oceanfront makes you feel like it's far away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. If you're looking for a tropical-like getaway, relax at the poolside cabanas while away time and enjoy the view with some sundowners.
If you're planning your next holiday in the city, consider these seaside escapes around town. Beachfront hotels offer the perfect accommodation – easy access to sandy shores, gorgeous views, and a lot of water sports to keep you entertained. Read below for a roundup of hotels and lodges in the city where the main attraction is the beach and picturesque view rather than the five-star accommodation.
RECOMMENDED: During your stay, drink and dine at the best beachside bars and restaurants in the city.
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.