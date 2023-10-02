6 Best movies starring Hong Kong legend Leslie Cheung

Many may know April 1 as April Fools Day, but to Hongkongers, this day also marks the death anniversary of one of our city’s greatest music legends, Leslie Cheung. 2023 marks 20 years since the singer-slash-actor passed away and so, to pay homage to ‘Gor Gor’ (a loveable nickname Leslie Cheung is often referred to), we've gathered a few of the most iconic films he has starred in over the years.

RECOMMENDED: Check out our list of the 100 best Hong Kong movies – that’s many, many weekends’ worth of plans sorted!