6 Best movies starring Hong Kong legend Leslie Cheung

A Chinese Ghost Story 倩女幽魂 (1987)
Loosely based on a short story from the Qing-era anthology Strange Stories From a Chinese Studio, A Chinese Ghost Story enjoyed widespread popularity across East Asia and became a cult movie among 80s audiences – including mainland China, despite the film being banned there.
The story follows Ning Choi-san (Leslie Cheung), a tax collector who takes shelter in a deserted temple and meets the beautiful Nip Siu-sin (Joey Wong Cho-yee). Ning obviously falls in love, but is warned by a Taoist priest that Nip is most likely a ghost – which she is indeed. What follows is a punishing journey where the lovers refuse to let even death keep them apart. The special effects are obviously somewhat janky by today’s standards, but that doesn’t detract from the charm of this movie – plus, some of the effects are actually still pretty scary.