After going on a little break since their last event in June, the popular M+ at Night series is back once again for the final quarter of the year. On the first Friday of October, November, and December, the contemporary visual culture museum M+ will stay open late into the night to present a range of music performances and creative activities accompanied by drinks and dynamic company.

The upcoming event on Friday, October 4 pays tribute to the intersection of fashion and music, complementing M+’s new exhibition on China’s first couture artist Guo Pei. Guests can expect an exciting lineup of music acts like Hong Kong singer-songwriters Panther Chan, Gigi Cheung, Lewsz, and Singaporean singer Nathan Hartono, as well as live sets by DJ Samir and DJ Ming Wong. There will also be guided tours of the Guo Pei: Fashioning Imagination exhibition and periphery experiences such as embroidery and sketching workshops.

Early-bird rates for M+ at Night are available for $180 from now until September 5. General sales will then begin on September 6 for $240. M+ members and patrons can join the event for free, and patrons can bring three guests at no cost. Use the promo code NIGHT2024S2 to sign up and enjoy an additional month of membership. Guests at M+ at Night can also access the Guo Pei exhibition and all of the museum’s general admission exhibitions during the event.