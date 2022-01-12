Viu TV's music competition series King Maker gave us Hong Kong's biggest boy band Mirror, and now it's here to shake up the city once again with an eight-member girl group named Collar! After less than just a month since the finale of King Maker IV was broadcast, the new group took to the stage at the Ocean Terminal Deck on January 12, 2022, and gave an impressive live performance singing and dancing – clad in full Gucci swag no less – to their debut single Call My Name!. Their debut act was live-streamed on ViuTV's Facebook page which had over 70,000 people tuning in to check them out.

With so much hype around the girl group, it would be remiss if we didn't take the chance to introduce them to you all. So, to get you started, here are five need-to-know deets about Collar.

RECOMMENDED: Top 5 Mirror songs you should know about