Photograph: Facebook/ViuTV

5 Things you need to know about Collar

The lowdown on Hong Kong's newest girl group

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Viu TV's music competition series King Maker gave us Hong Kong's biggest boy band Mirror, and now it's here to shake up the city once again with an eight-member girl group named Collar! After less than just a month since the finale of King Maker IV was broadcast, the new group took to the stage at the Ocean Terminal Deck on January 12, 2022, and gave an impressive live performance singing and dancing – clad in full Gucci swag no less – to their debut single Call My Name!. Their debut act was live-streamed on ViuTV's Facebook page which had over 70,000 people tuning in to check them out.

With so much hype around the girl group, it would be remiss if we didn't take the chance to introduce them to you all. So, to get you started, here are five need-to-know deets about Collar.

Who are they?
Photograph: @harbourcity

Who are they?

Collar consists of eight members: Marf, Gao, Day, Sumling, So Ching, Winka, Candy and Ivy. One of the most unique things about the group is their age range. Marf, Day, and Candy are the youngest at just 19 years old, while Sumling is 35 years old (even though she looks about 25) – but who cares about age anyway? The girls each have their own charm and talent that their fans already adore them for.

How was the group formed?
Photograph: Facebook/ViuTV

How was the group formed?

The group was formed from ViuTV's music competition series King Maker – though it probably should have been renamed 'Queen Makers' as the last season featured female contestants only. All eight girls were selected from the top 10 finalists, with Marf taking the number one spot, followed by Gao and Day.

Does the group name mean anything?
Photograph: @collar.weare

Does the group name mean anything?

The word 'collar' may sound like an odd choice for a girl group name, but it is actually a reference to a woman's collar bone and how it is considered to be an attractive feature – just like the girl group and their performances.

What's their music like?

It's still too early to determine the musical direction of the group, but Collar's debut single Call My Name! is unlike anything you'd expect from a Cantopop girl group. Watch the video above for their debut act in which the girls only had five days to rehearse for the performance!

Okay, I'm in. Where can I see more of them?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by COLLAR (@collar.weare)

Collar announced that they will be holding their first concert in March 2022, but for now, you can follow Collar on Instagram @collar.weare for all of the group's latest updates.

Better yet, you can check out your favourite member's Instagram: Marf (@_marifemarife_), Gao (@gagarieo), Day (@6y_day), Sumling (@lisumlingg), So Ching (@soching_nat), Winka (@winka_chan), Candy (@candyw1219) and Ivy (@ivyysooo).

