Hong Kong
AOMG Follow The Movement World Tour 2023

  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
aomg crew
Photograph: AOMG/Facebook
Catch performances from some of the biggest stars in Korean hip-hop and R&B

With mega-popular girl groups Blackpink and Mamamoo visiting Hong Kong for their world tours, K-pop fans in Hong Kong are in for a treat in the coming year. To pile on the excitement, six musicians from Korea’s hottest hip-hop and R&B record label, AOMG, will be coming to Hong Kong as part of their AOMG Follow The Movement World Tour 2023. 

During the concert, fans will get to hear soulful R&B songs from Lee Hi and Yugyueom, witness high-energy rap performances from Simon Dominic and Loco, chill out to moody and mellow tunes from Gray and Woo Won Jae, and catch collaborative performances between the stars.

For those who want an up-close experience with the AOMG gang, be sure to get your hands on the VIP package tickets while they last. Not only will you be able to enter the concert venue three hours before showtime, but you’ll also get to snap group pictures with the Korean stars and send them off after the concert ends.

VIP package tickets are currently on sale at Kktix.cc, whereas all other ticket categories will be available for purchase on HK Ticketing’s website starting December 19. Find more info about the concert on AOMG’s website.

Details

Event website:
aomgworldtour.com/
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$688/$988/$1,088/$1,388

Dates and times

19:00KITEC $688/$988/$1,088/$1,388
