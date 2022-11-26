Hong Kong
mamamoo
Photograph: Mamamoo/Facebook

Mamamoo is coming to Hong Kong in January 2023

The K-pop quartet will be stopping in Hong Kong as part of their Asian tour

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Hong Kong’s social calendar has been teeming with live music events, and concertgoers are buzzing with excitement as they look forward to some of their favourite international artists arriving in the city to perform. Just days before Blackpink performs at AsiaWorld-Expo, K-pop girl group Mamamoo will also be hitting the stage in Hong Kong on January 7 as part of their ‘My Con’ tour around Asia. 

If you want to witness Solar, Wheein, Moonbyul, and Hwasa as they sing and dance to their hit tracks like Decalcomanie, Starry Night, Hip, and Illella, then be sure to get tickets as soon as they’re out. The concert venue and ticket prices are yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to this page and come back for more information in the upcoming weeks.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

