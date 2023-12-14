The Christmas songs we all love to hate

Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid
The rest of list may just be some good-natured ribbing, but Do They Know It’s Christmas? genuinely annoys us. Yeah yeah, it raised a tonne of money for the Ethiopian famine, but this song just reeks of white smugness and racist stereotypes. One line literally goes ‘Well, tonight thank God it’s them instead of you’, for goodness’ sake. We’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that people experiencing war, famine, and disasters aren’t going to care about whether it’s Christmas time. Remember when Gal Gadot got a bunch of rich celebrity friends to sing Imagine during Covid? This song is giving those vibes.