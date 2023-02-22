Hong Kong
Timeout

fringe club
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Fringe Club

The best places for live music in Hong Kong

Get your groove on and rock out at these venues

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
There are plenty of spots around town that provide live music performances as entertainment.  Whether you want to unwind to smooth jazz or jam out to performances by local bands, here are the best venues in town to enjoy live music.

RECOMMENDED: Stay up to date with all the latest music and gigs happening in Hong Kong and Macao.

Best places for live music in Hong Kong

The Aftermath
Photograph: Courtesy The Aftermath

The Aftermath

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

The Aftermath is not just a bar but rather a community for artists to explore their craft. It showcases a curated live music programme of independent local bands with the occasional night of comedy and cabaret thrown in. Paired with draft beers – including a constant lineup of artisanal craft beers – The Aftermath is a perfect place for those looking for a chilled night out with friends.

Cotton Tree Terrace
Photograph: Courtesy The Murray

Cotton Tree Terrace

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Aside from rooftop-restaurant Popinjays, The Murray hotel is also home to Cotton Tree Terrace. Located beside the building’s entrance and majestic arches, this pet-friendly al-fresco space allows guests to dine as they listen to live music performances. Be sure to stay up to date with any upcoming music on The Murray’s Facebook page.

Dada Bar + Lounge
Photograph: Courtesy Dada Bar and Lounge

Dada Bar + Lounge

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

As the name suggests, Dada Bar and Lounge embodies the artistic anarchy and whimsical flair of the Dadaism art movement. With bizarrely hip décor that makes you feel like you have stepped into a world entirely removed from the dense, neon-lit vibe of Hong Kong, the bar hosts live music gigs every weekend. They usually feature independent jazz bands, which adds to their theatrical atmosphere.

DarkSide
DarkSide - 2021 Time Out Hong Kong's Best Bar I Photograph: Courtesy DarkSide

DarkSide

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Located inside Rosewood Hong Kong, DarkSide is a bar that pays homage to Kowloon's history as the ‘dark side’ of Hong Kong. While you make your way through DarkSide’s extensive library of craft cocktails and premium spirits like cognac, whisky, and calvados, you can enjoy their intimate atmosphere, complete with dim lighting, velvet draping, and plush chairs. Live jazz performances are due to return to DarkSide in November, so sit tight and wait patiently.

Dragonfly
Photograph: Courtesy Dragonfly

Dragonfly

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

Located inside the historic Tai Kwun complex, Dragonfly is a cocktail lounge with an ambience inspired by the bohemian and art nouveau movements of the 19th and 20th centuries. Decorated with stained glass throughout their venue to create twinkling and dreamy lighting, Dragonfly has an out-of-this-world ambience. Catch live music performances on Friday and Saturday nights while you sip on their cocktail offerings.

Fringe Dairy
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Fringe Club

Fringe Dairy

  • Nightlife
  • Nightlife venues
  • Central

Step inside Fringe Club in Central to find the Fringe Dairy, one of the city's venues that dedicate themselves to jazz and cabaret, holding up to 80 seated or 150 standing guests. In addition to featuring a bar in its' venue, the Fringe Dairy's interior keeps some of the original features from its past as a former cold storage factory, such as the tiled floor, windows with wooden shutters, and overhead fans. 

Foxglove
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Foxglove

  • Bars and pubs
  • Central

There are numerous venues in town vying to capture the speakeasy cool that personified the Jazz Age and the sense of a night out being a real ‘event’, but few pull it off as well as effortlessly as Foxglove. This spot hosts live events that run a gamut of genres, including Latino and world music, but it’s the jazz nights that they’re renowned for and are always top quality. 

The Iron Fairies Hong Kong
Photograph: The Iron Fairies

The Iron Fairies Hong Kong

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Central
  • price 2 of 4

Decorated with thousands of butterflies dangling from their ceiling, The Iron Fairies is a picturesque bar and lounge with a fairytale concept. Not only will you get to enjoy music performed by their house band, but The Iron Fairies also invites DJs to play an eclectic range of music from all around the world, from African, Latin, Indian, and K-pop.

Lost Stars
Photograph: Courtesy Lost Stars

Lost Stars

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tai Kok Tsui

It’s incredibly difficult to run a music-only venue and live houses these days often double as restaurants or bars, although they typically offer up great beats but lacklustre eats. Lost Stars, however, manages to impress as both a music venue and a restaurant, which is why it’s become such a popular hangout. Since opening, it’s already showcased a barrage of local acts, from singer-songwriter Mukzi to local boy band favourites Nowhere Boys. Check out their Facebook page to keep up to date with upcoming events.

Ned Kelly's Last Stand
Photograph: Courtesy Ned Kelly’s Last Stand

Ned Kelly's Last Stand

  • Bars and pubs
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Ned Kelly’s has attained legendary status for its fun, no-frills, unfussy atmosphere. With a live show that takes in a load of jazz and blues classics – presented with the kind of old-school flair that you don’t often see around (you haven’t lived until you’ve seen a grown man play a teapot as an instrument) – this is one of the best nights out you can have in Hong Kong.

Quality Goods Club
Photograph: TA

Quality Goods Club

  • Restaurants
  • Central

Step underground into live music restaurant Quality Goods Club, sibling to Shady Acres and Honky Tonks Tavern. Your night of entertainment starts as live music performances take place from dinner service until 10pm, before DJ sets that range from disco, house, soul, Latin tunes, and more take over until late into the evening.

Terrible Baby
Photograph: Courtesy Terrible Baby/To Cheuk-Yin

Terrible Baby

  • Bars and pubs
  • Jordan

Named after Jean Cocteau’s novel Les Enfants Terribles, Terrible Baby is a bar-cum-listening-room concept that’s part of Eaton HK hotel in Yau Ma Tei. The space boasts the Music Room – a live music venue that hosts audio-visual programmes and supports local artists, stand up comics.

The Wanch
Photograph: Cherry Chan

The Wanch

  • Music
  • Wan Chai

With over 35 years as a historic institution of Hong Kong's live music scene, The Wanch is back with a vengeance to bring the rock 'n' roll energy to Wan Chai. At a stone's throw from their previous location, The Wanch has transformed from a live-music venue holding 20 at an intimate squeeze into a vibrant gastropub, along with a 183sq ft stage fully kitted out with high-quality audio, visual, and lighting equipment to hold live performances.

