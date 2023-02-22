The best places for live music in Hong Kong

It’s incredibly difficult to run a music-only venue and live houses these days often double as restaurants or bars, although they typically offer up great beats but lacklustre eats. Lost Stars, however, manages to impress as both a music venue and a restaurant, which is why it’s become such a popular hangout. Since opening, it’s already showcased a barrage of local acts, from singer-songwriter Mukzi to local boy band favourites Nowhere Boys. Check out their Facebook page to keep up to date with upcoming events.