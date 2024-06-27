Outside the large windows, Gloucester Road is teeming with traffic, but the only sound that fills the tranquil space in this Wan Chai building is the soft strumming of a guitar. “Oh man, I really need to tune this thing,” Joya laughs as she plucks away and goes through a series of adjustments on her tuning pegs.
We’re hanging out with this vivacious singer-songwriter at the beautiful Loveramics office, which the founder (and Joya’s friend) William Lee has decked out with a comfortable bean bag seating platform, musical instruments, and a fantastic coffee area. The air sparkles and hangs heavy between breaths as Joya softly sings about the pain of lost love, inevitability, and regrets. Sporting faded pink hair and a dusty blue tracksuit set, she makes it easy to lean into her warmth and feel a connection to her melancholic lyrics.
Joya, born Jodie Chan, has been through some interesting milestones in life, going from a theatre kid who started performing at a young age, to studying political science and working in tech. And now, life has brought her full circle, with Joya releasing her debut EP She Is Joya last year, and just recently dropping Confetti, her latest summer bop of a single, in May. Read on to learn more about Joya’s musicality and inspirations, and being a queer artist as someone who grew up in a traditionally Chinese and religious family.
RECOMMENDED: Want to hear more from musicians? Read our interviews with Grammy-winner jazz singer Laufey, K-pop band Zerobaseone, and the principal cast of The Sound of Music musical!