I think I came out later in life than a lot of people – I was about 20-something years ago and at university. It wasn’t until I started dating a girl that I really considered the possibility, if I’m honest. Growing up in a more traditional Christian background, I had it ingrained in me that anything but a heteronormative relationship would be wrong. So I went through a major time of questioning my own identity, my sense of faith, my belief system, and also whether this was something that was a choice, if at all, for me.

I came out to my parents first, because I didn’t like who I was becoming in hiding the fact that I was seeing someone. There was a great distance that was starting to form between my family and friends and I, because there was such a big part of me that I felt like I could not share with them. I’m really glad I came out when I did, though I know it’s something that takes a lot of support and safety for a coming out to happen at all.

After that, it became a lot easier to be open about it, because my parents were the scariest ones for me to share with! I think my family took it really well. There were definitely tears, [but] their biggest fear was that the world would be tougher for me to be in as an LGBTQ individual. Because it came from a place of care, we were able to be open and less defensive, and I know their response and love is not something that I can ever take for granted.