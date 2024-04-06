The nine members of ZEROBASEONE file into the room with loud, cheerful greetings that bounce off the walls. There’s a good bit of shuffling, head-dipping, and butt-slapping before they settle down into their seats, but their vivacity is already infectious. In other words, the band mostly radiates golden retriever energy – with the exception of Ricky and Jiwoong, who both give black cat vibes – but the liveliness of these boys belies how thoughtful they become when they talk carefully about their goals and the future.

For the uninitiated, ZEROBASEONE (often shortened to ZB1) is a South Korean boy band born of the reality TV competition Boys Planet. Out of 98 contestants on the show, the top nine winners – Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Matthew Seok, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, Han Yu Jin – got to debut as a new boy group in mid-2023. Since then, ZEROBASEONE has set record sales with their debut album, won Korean music show accolades, made their Japanese debut, and just recently announced the drop of their new Korean album coming in May.

We sit down with ZB1 for a chat during Hong Kong’s first-ever KCON, where the boys found time between hosting events and putting on a special stage performance to talk to us about their music, their dreams, and performing to their fandom Zerose in a Hong Kong crowd.

RECOMMENDED:

Future Shapers: Tom Chan, child actor turned seasoned theatre virtuoso

Upcoming concerts and music festivals in Hong Kong and Macau

Most iconic Hong Kong TVB drama theme songs