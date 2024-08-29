Time Out says

After performing two sold-out shows in Hong Kong last September, the Grammy-winning modern jazz sensation Laufey will bring her dreamy vocals and heart wrenchingly relatable lyrics back to our shores. She started her Bewitched US tour in late 2023, which will also bring her across Europe this year, followed by her latest announcement of Asia dates, including Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, Manila, and Singapore.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Laufey last year, and we can’t wait to hear her belt out tracks such as From The Start, Second Best, and Lovesick. Hong Kong fans can experience Laufey live on August 29 – tickets will range from $599 to $899. Live Nation members can access the pre-sale on the morning of May 6, while general sales will open to the public on May 7.