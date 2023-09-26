11 Most iconic Hong Kong TV drama theme songs

During the height of his fame, Julian Cheung Chi-lam starred in the popular drama series Return of the Cuckoo, alongside Nancy Sit and Charmaine Sheh. This was arguably the series which propelled Sheh to household fame, and the drama’s theme song is a deliberate play on words – while it means to wish somebody well, Chuk Kwan-ho (祝君好; zuk1 gwan1 hou2) is also the name of Sheh’s character. This title track was performed by Cheung, who turned in a stellar leading performance as the mute and self-sacrificing Man Cho. The drama and characters were so well-received that Cheung and Sheh were crowned ‘Favourite On-screen Partners’ at the 2000 TVB Anniversary Awards, and the melancholic theme song also won several TV, radio, and Jade Solid Gold awards.