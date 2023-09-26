Hong Kong
Return of the Cuckoo starring Julian Cheung Chi-lam and Charmaine Sheh
Photograph: Courtesy Return of the Cuckoo / TVBReturn of the Cuckoo starring Julian Cheung Chi-lam and Charmaine Sheh

11 Most iconic Hong Kong TV drama theme songs

These memorable tunes have a special place in our hearts

Cherry Chan
Catharina Cheung
Written by
Cherry Chan
&
Catharina Cheung
Whether you’re regularly glued to the telly or just someone who catches programmes occasionally, we’ve all grown up watching TV. There have been several standout TV dramas, in particular, that not only won over viewers with their plots, but also their catchy theme songs. Take a look at our list of iconic TV theme tracks, even if you haven’t watched these shows, you would have definitely heard them in passing or might know the lyrics to them!

RECOMMENDED: Explore Hong Kong with these tunes inspired by locations around the city.

Wishing You Well (祝君好) – Return of the Cuckoo (2000)

During the height of his fame, Julian Cheung Chi-lam starred in the popular drama series Return of the Cuckoo, alongside Nancy Sit and Charmaine Sheh. This was arguably the series which propelled Sheh to household fame, and the drama’s theme song is a deliberate play on words – while it means to wish somebody well, Chuk Kwan-ho (祝君好; zuk1 gwan1 hou2) is also the name of Sheh’s character. This title track was performed by Cheung, who turned in a stellar leading performance as the mute and self-sacrificing Man Cho. The drama and characters were so well-received that Cheung and Sheh were crowned ‘Favourite On-screen Partners’ at the 2000 TVB Anniversary Awards, and the melancholic theme song also won several TV, radio, and Jade Solid Gold awards.

The Bund (上海灘) – The Bund (1980)

Chow Yun-fat stars in The Bund, a classic Hong Kong period drama that’s praised as “The Godfather of the East.” Even if you aren’t familiar with the drama, which revolves around shady deals, triads, and love triangles, you would be no stranger to its iconic theme tune. The dramatic orchestral opening combined with Frances Yip’s vocals will send chills down your spine.

The Years Like Songs (歲月如歌) – Triumph in the Skies (2003)

Following the life of those working in the fictional airline company Solar Airways, Triumph in the Skies is a hit drama that many Hongkongers watched back in the day. The instantly recognisable theme tune, The Years Like Songs by Eason Chan, and its uplifting lyrics ties into the aviation motif of this drama series. As soon as we hear this song, we can visualise the Solar Airways staff members walking through the airport and getting ready for takeoff.

Luk Siu-fung (陸小鳳) – Luk Siu-fung (1976)

Luk Siu-fung is a classic wuxia drama that won over audiences in the 1970s. Adapting the tale of wuxia novel Lu Xiaofeng, this action-packed TVB drama has a theme song that matches the show’s energy. Despite its slow pace in the beginning, the song’s lyrics bring a strong message of valour, righteousness, and honour.

Scheming (攻心計) – Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009)

Set in the latter part of the Tang dynasty, Beyond the Realm of Conscience tells the story of Lau Sam-ho, a daughter of a palace jeweller who becomes a concubine to the emperor. But of course, if you thought it would be easy for Sam-ho to climb up the palace rankings without her jealous peers meddling with her life, think again. Despite the rivalry within the palace, the show’s theme track, Scheming, has lyrics that relate to Sam-ho’s experience, reminding listeners to trust gut instincts in tough situations.

Speechless (講不出聲) – Heart of Greed (2007)

As one of TVB’s most popular dramas from the 2000s that has earned several accolades, Heart of Greed had us hooked to our TV screens every evening. Centred around an abalone tycoon family and a petty, money-hungry second wife, Heart of Greed’s intense and twisted storyline always had us hanging on the edge of our seats. The drama’s soundtrack, Speechless, is just as equally dramatic, brought to life with an orchestra ensemble along with Susanna Kwan’s crystal-clear vocals.

Continuous Drama (連續劇) – The Hippocratic Crush (2012)

When it comes to medical dramas, The Hippocratic Crush is definitely a series that springs to mind. Aside from the high-tension environment of the fictional Mercy Hospital, the show’s characters also go through a series of challenges as young doctors in training, such as romance and tragedy. Pop star Joey Yung lends her vocals in the drama’s theme song, Continuous Drama. While it contains touching lyrics and a karaoke-worthy melody, most will certainly remember the melody of her “da-di-la” in the song.

Righteous Sea of Heroic Love (義海豪情) – No Regrets (2010)

Following the success of 2009 hit drama Rosy Business, No Regrets is a spin-off drama released in 2010 with majority of the same cast. Set during the second Sino-Japanese war, this period drama follows the love story between the daughter of Guangdong’s biggest drug lord and the leader of a criminal investigation team. Similar to the war-torn state of Guangdong, the lyrics in Righteous Sea of Heroic Love depict devastating situations of the tragic love story.

Below the Lion Rock (獅子山下) – Below the Lion Rock (1972)

Originally airing in 1972, Below the Lion Rock is an educational series that highlights various historic events in Hong Kong, such as the migration of Chinese immigrants or the destructive Shek Kip Mei fire in 1953. Despite the series being renewed across several decades, the show has kept its eponymous theme song, Below the Lion Rock, over the years as it contains hopeful and encouraging lyrics that resonate with viewers no matter what year they watch the series.

Destiny is the Highest (天明最高) – A Step into the Past (2001)

A Step into the Past stars Louis Koo who plays Hong Siu-lung, a special agent who gets involved in a time-travelling experiment and gets sent into the middle of China’s Warring States period during 250 BC. Koo also lends his vocals for the drama’s soundtrack, Destiny is the Highest, which references Hong’s responsibility to not tamper with the past during his time-travelling journey.

Everyone is Happy (皆大歡喜) – Virtues of Harmony (2001)

Set in the Ming Dynasty, Virtues of Harmony follows the life of single mother Yau Nim-chi and her 24-year-old triplets. Sung by Nancy Sit, who also plays the series’ protagonist, Everyone is Happy’s catchy melody and lyrics will instantly put you in a chipper mood. In fact, the song is so well-loved that it is often played during Chinese New Year to ring in the festive feels.

