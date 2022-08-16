Time Out Playlist: Go for a spin around Hong Kong

Central Night (情流夜中環) by Tat Ming Pair (1989)
Central is a massive hive of business towers and rowdy bars, but the contrast between the daytime hustle and late-night hubbub is always there to inspire many. Tat Ming Pair's Central Night initiates a quest for the variegated sensations while feeling wistful and disconnected; with lyrics casting the skyscraper-studded district as hedonistic, fleeting, and urbanely alone. Stare up at the colonnade of buildings if you cruise past Central, with all the thoughts sinking into this beautiful song.