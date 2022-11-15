Hong Kong
Crocs
Photograph: Courtesy Crocs

7-Eleven teams up with Crocs for an exclusive shoe collaboration

The new kicks also come with themed charms like slurpees and hot dogs!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
You've read that right, 7-Eleven has launched a limited-edition collab with American footwear brand Crocs. Love 'em or hate 'em, Crocs have become quite the fashion trend over the years with sell-out collections in partnership with fashion brands, celebrities, and now, convenience stores. More precisely, 7-Eleven!

Crocs
Photograph: Courtesy Crocs

Now available in Hong Kong, the new collection offers two exclusive styles – the 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clog and the 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Sandal – both featuring 7-Eleven's iconic red, green, and orange colours, as well as Jibbitz charms that take on 7-Eleven-themed motifs such as 7Café drinks, slurpees, and hot dogs.

From November 16 to 22, yuu members can use their points (110,000 yuu points for classic clogs; 77,000 yuu points for classic sandals) to enjoy an exclusive discount and redeem a pair of their choice while stocks last. Pick up period for your brand new kicks starts from November 30 to December 6. Both styles are also available at the Crocs Energy Store in Harbour City.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

