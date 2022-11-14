Shake Shack is bringing back their black truffle burgers for a limited time

Shake Shack is back at it again with their popular black truffle menu just in time for the holiday season!

Starting from November 17, foodies across town can once again sink their teeth into three decadent creations all topped with a rich and indulgent black truffle mayo worth savouring. These include the black truffle burger ($68), an all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger; the black truffle chicken sandwich ($64), a meaty crispy chicken thigh creation with pickled shallots; and black truffle fries ($42) with crispy ale-marinated shallots and fresh scallions.

The menu will be available at all Shake Shack outlets until early January, 2023, so don't miss your chance to truly indulge this season.

Recommended stories:

Historic State Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner

Mido Cafe reopens in Yau Ma Tei following temporary closure

Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.