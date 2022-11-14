Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shake Shack truffle burgers
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack is bringing back their black truffle burgers for a limited time

Truffle all the way this holiday season

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Shake Shack is back at it again with their popular black truffle menu just in time for the holiday season! 

Starting from November 17, foodies across town can once again sink their teeth into three decadent creations all topped with a rich and indulgent black truffle mayo worth savouring. These include the black truffle burger ($68), an all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger; the black truffle chicken sandwich ($64), a meaty crispy chicken thigh creation with pickled shallots; and black truffle fries ($42) with crispy ale-marinated shallots and fresh scallions.

The menu will be available at all Shake Shack outlets until early January, 2023, so don't miss your chance to truly indulge this season.

Recommended stories:
Historic State Theatre celebrates 70th anniversary with new logo and immersive theatre dinner
Mido Cafe reopens in Yau Ma Tei following temporary closure
Heritage of Mei Ho House reopens after a year of renovation

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.