Hong Kong
Timeout

Koon Man Space
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Photo Festival

A 60-year-old abandoned school in Tsuen Wan transforms into a new art space

The new space connects a 500-year-old Hakka village and contemporary life through the art of photography

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
The Hong Kong International Photo Festival (HKIPF) and the Hong Kong Photographic Culture Association have joined hands to unveil a new creative haven – Koon Man Space. Nestled in the scenic Chuen Lung Village, a 500-year-old Hakka village in Tsuen Wan, this refurbished 60-year-old school invites the public to experience the village's rich cultural landscape through the lens of photography.

Koon Man Space
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong International Photo Festival

The inaugural duo exhibition currently on show until August 4 features the captivating works of local artists Ki Wong and Pak Chai, who have spent the past two years immersed in the village, engaging with the local community and uncovering the stories that lie within. Ki Wong's exhibition, The Rock and the Gaze, delves into the memories of the villagers, weaving together old photographs, interviews, and poetic narratives to revive the experiences of the past. Meanwhile, Photovoice: Bits and Bobs from Chuen Lung Villagers, co-led by Pak Chai and Ki Wong, showcases the unique perspectives of three Chuen Lung residents, each with their own personal connection to the village.

Koon Man Space will also offer a diverse range of programmes, including photography salons, Chuen Lung ecology research residencies, and partnerships with organisations like Outdoor Wildlife Learning Hong Kong. Those interested in visiting Koon Man Space can learn more at hkipf.org.hk, or get their latest updates via Instagram @koonmanspace.

Koon Man Space
Address: 338 Route Twisk, Chuen Lung Village, Tsuen Wan 

