S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival: Tickets, dates, lineup, and everything you need to know

Suit up folks, the S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival is returning this June! Before you make your way to Central Harbourfront to get splashed and bounce to sick beats from world-renowned DJs and music artists, be sure to read up on our handy little guide with info on everything from tickets and dates to artist lineups, and all the important stuff you need to know.

When is S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival happening?

The S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival is back on the weekend of June 8 and 9 (over the Dragon Boat Festival long weekend!) Doors to the music fest will officially open at 1pm, while performances will run from 2pm to 11pm.

What is the artist lineup at S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024?

On Saturday June 8, festivalgoers can expect DJ sets from Acraze, Alok, Andrew Rayel, DJ Brooks, and Galantis. Meanwhile, Afrojack, Kayzo, DJ Morten, Pauline Herr, and SJRM will hit the stage on Sunday June 9.

S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival tickets and prices

You can get tickets to the S2O Hong Kong Music Festival on Klook starting April 19 at 11am. General admission tickets with access to general areas and wet zones will go for $980 (one-day pass) and $1,1580 (two-day pass), while VIP tickets with access to VIP entrance, dry zone, storage, and restrooms cost $1,880 (one-day pass) and $2,880 (two-day pass).

What is the S2O Songkran Music Festival?

Originally from Thailand, the S2O Songkran Music Festival claims the title of "the world's wettest party", combining the traditions of Songkran – a celebration of washing away bad luck for the new year – and energetic electronic dance and pop music. The festival has made its mark in several Asian countries, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and of course, Hong Kong. We'll keep updating this page as more details are released, so keep your eyes peeled!

Highlights of S2O Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival 2024

If you need to dry off for a bit, there is a Summer Beats Stage (non-wet zone) which will feature performances from a mix of local and international artists. This year, there will also be a new Rap Shows & Dance Battles featuring talented rappers and dancers who will showcase their skills in a series of competitions. There will also be a Glam Zone to provide partygoers with sparkly waterproof looks, and a Food Village to ensure everyone can fill up with food and drinks to keep the jumping and screaming going all night long.

