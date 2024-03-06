We’re all guilty of forgetting our belongings sometimes, but this news takes the phrase ‘out of sight, out of mind’ to a new level. A rare ‘12 symbol’ blue silk dragon robe that dates back to the early 19th century has been rediscovered after being stashed away in a cardboard box for 100 years. Purchased from China in 1913 by Eric Hyde Villiers, it is said to have been brought back to England as a gift, but has remained packed away in the family home of the Villiers, one of the most distinguished aristocratic families in the UK. It was not until recently that the tailors’ box containing the Chinese robe was found, shoved in the back of a drawer that was never opened.

During imperial times in China, emperors had no shortage of beautiful clothing, but even among the royal wardrobe this is a special piece, as the garment is only worn by the ruling Emperor for two days a year during festivities at the Temple of Heaven. To pray for bountiful harvests across his country, the Emperor would offer ceremonial sacrifices to the gods, and his specially designated robe is decorated with motifs that represent these gods.

Set against a blue background, the robe features 12 symbols of imperial authority woven in gold thread around the neck, while nine five-clawed dragons – a motif exclusive for royal use – clasp flaming pearls of wisdom. To fit the ceremonies at the Temple of Heaven, grains of millet and a pair of temple cups can also be seen on the garment. Since it has been stored out of sunlight and without being handled for 100 years, the robe has largely retained its original colour and condition.

A rare find at any time, but particularly in the Year of the Dragon, this imperial dragon robe has an estimated value of GBP30,000 to 50,000, and will be offered at an auction by Dreweatts on May 21. Hongkongers who are interested can bid online or on the phone during the two-day sale, and the auction will also be streamed on Saleroom.com for those who want to keep an eye on the proceedings for this historically valuable artefact. Visit Dreweatts’ official website for the digital catalogue and a closer look at the dragon robe – perhaps we can all pool money together to win the bid and display the piece in Hong Kong.

