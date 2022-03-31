Anti-epidemic packets to be distributed to Hongkongers on April 2

Speaking at her daily press briefing today, chief executive Carrie Lam says the territory-wide distribution of the anti-epidemic packets set to be distributed to three million households in Hong Kong will start on Saturday, April 2.

Operations began on Wednesday at 130 packaging centres, with plans to pack 3.5 million kits over the course of three days. Lam explained that the packaging process has been running smoothly and that targets have already been exceeded as 1.6 million kits were completed on day one, thanks to the help of volunteers, organisations, and legislators.

For the distribution process, which Lam hopes to be completed within seven days, citizens will receive their kits through different channels. The Housing Authority will assist with distributing the kits in public housing estates, while property management companies and building owners will help with the distribution for private residential complexes. As for buildings without any management, civil servants and volunteers will distribute the kits directly to them. Those who live in outlying villages will receive their kits through the Rural Committee. Finally, those who may not have access to any of the above can opt to get their supply kits at distribution stations dotted all across 18 districts in Hong Kong.

Included in the packets are RAT kits which the authorities hope to use in wide-scale testing to help the government better gauge the city's epidemic situation. Further announcements on this will be made soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on the supply kits as well as the latest news on the city's social distancing measures.

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey, and let us know what you think about life in HK now.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates on what's going on in the city.