Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Covid packets, shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong to distribute anti-epidemic packets to 3 million households in April

Delivery centres will be set up in every district, and volunteers and civil servants will help distribute the supplies

Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Tatum Ancheta
Advertising

At the daily press briefing on Friday, chief executive Carrie Lam announced that anti-epidemic packets containing KN95 masks, Chinese medicine, and rapid antigen test kits would be distributed to three million households in Hong Kong by April. The anti-epidemic packets would include pamphlets and guides to help citizens safeguard themselves against Covid-19.

More than 10,000 volunteers and civil servants will be packing the kits starting this month. The Housing Department would be distributing the kits to public estates residents, while property management companies would handle distribution at private estates. Other residents not covered in these arrangements will receive direct delivery from volunteers and civil servants, and delivery centres will also be set up in every district.

According to the government, since February, the Innovation and Technology Bureau has already distributed more than one million anti epidemics supplies to infected patients and close contacts. Authorities urge members of the public to use the RAT kits so that the city can identify cases as early as possible and arrange for isolation, quarantine, and treatment.

Do you still feel the same about our city even when things are looking a bit grim? Take the Time Out Index survey, and let us know what you think about life in HK now. 

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.

Read more
Stay up to date with the city's latest pandemic regulations
How Hong Kong’s businesses are coping during Covid-19
10 Things you should know about the Covid-19 oral drugs  
Travelling to Hong Kong? Here's what you need to know

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.