Hong Kong to distribute anti-epidemic packets to 3 million households in April

Delivery centres will be set up in every district, and volunteers and civil servants will help distribute the supplies

At the daily press briefing on Friday, chief executive Carrie Lam announced that anti-epidemic packets containing KN95 masks, Chinese medicine, and rapid antigen test kits would be distributed to three million households in Hong Kong by April. The anti-epidemic packets would include pamphlets and guides to help citizens safeguard themselves against Covid-19.

More than 10,000 volunteers and civil servants will be packing the kits starting this month. The Housing Department would be distributing the kits to public estates residents, while property management companies would handle distribution at private estates. Other residents not covered in these arrangements will receive direct delivery from volunteers and civil servants, and delivery centres will also be set up in every district.

According to the government, since February, the Innovation and Technology Bureau has already distributed more than one million anti epidemics supplies to infected patients and close contacts. Authorities urge members of the public to use the RAT kits so that the city can identify cases as early as possible and arrange for isolation, quarantine, and treatment.

