Australian gelato brand Messina to open on Pottinger Street in Hong Kong

Black Sheep Restaurants, the group behind big hitters such as Belon and crowd favourites like La Vache and The Last Resort bar, is opening something a little different this time around and moving on to the sweet world of gelato in a partnership with Australian brand Messina. The new gelateria will be Messina's first fixed foray into Hong Kong, as some of you may remember their little guest appearance at Taste of Hong Kong in 2019.

Beloved for its freshly churned and unique gelato flavours and rotating specials, Messina is well known for making all of its desserts from scratch – even to the point of raising their own dairy cows and establishing hazelnut and strawberry farms – so Hong Kong can expect to get some top-quality gelato. And with the recent closing of American ice cream shop Emack & Bolio's, perhaps this will give the sweet tooth in all of us something to look forward to.

While we don't know what flavours or Hong Kong-inspired treats they have in store for us, we do know that this is the kind of gelato they churn. The Crunchus Maximus, as you can see below, is a rich peanut butter and caramelised white chocolate gelato with peanut crunch.

The Messina gelateria in Hong Kong will be a dine-in venue and is set to open soon on Pottinger Street in Central. Stay tuned for more on the new opening.