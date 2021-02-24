Between Coffee opens a new coffee shop in Wan Chai

Between Coffee opened their first coffee house in the heritage and arts centre of Tai Kwun just four months ago and has since become a popular destination for both coffee and cafe food lovers alike. Led again by award-winning head barista Zac Wu, the new branch will serve specialty coffees along with modern Japanese-style cafe food, and host a series of programmes focused on art, wellness, and lifestyle.

King of Gems coffee cocktail

The drinks menu will feature some favourites from the flagship, including the matcha latte ($48) and highly nutritious sesame mountain ($68). The new shop will, however, have its own exclusive drinks; the Green Nana ($50), an avocado, banana, and almond milk smoothie, and the King of Gems ($88), a refreshing coffee cocktail made with lime, strawberry, and espresso topped with bubbly Prosecco.

Matcha ice cream with red bean monaka

Meanwhile, the food menu, which is curated by chef Agustin Balbi of Andō and executed by resident head chef Ken Tse, features other branch exclusives, including a sweet and crisp matcha ice cream with red bean monaka ($38), a decadent golden syrup yuzu pecan tart ($58), a hearty bowl of udon with fish tofu ($128) to slurp up, and more.

To celebrate the launch, Between Coffee is hosting a Hong Kong-wide giveaway in which two winners can get their hands on an exclusive branded merchandise bundle. Check out their Instagram for more info on how to enter.

Between Coffee iced latte

The new Between Coffee is open from Monday to Sunday 8am-6pm at Shop G03-04, G/F, Sunlight Tower, 248 Queen’s Rd E, Wan Chai.