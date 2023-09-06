Blancpain x Swatch: Release date, pricing, and everything you need to know

Here’s what you need to know about Swatch’s latest collaboration with Blancpain

Following Omega and Swatch's collab last year – which sent watch fans in Hong Kong and around the world into a shopping frenzy – Swatch is back at it again, this time with Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Blancpain. Is the internet about to break again? Probably. So, without further ado, here’s what you need to know about Blancpain and Swatch’s latest creation.

When will the Blancpain x Swatch collection launch?

Swatch took to Instagram on September 4 to reveal its Blancpain collaboration, hinting at its (presumed) release date to be September 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swatch (@swatch)

What does the Blancpain x Swatch collection look like?

A lot of details are still up in the air at the moment. According to GQ in the UK, the collection will consist of five watches, with each one named after the world’s five oceans – Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Antarctic Ocean. Many have also been speculating that the collaboration will call on Blancpain's iconic Fifty Fathoms in terms of design.

How much will the Blancpain x Swatch watches cost?

Pricing info is yet to be released, but judging from the Moonswatch collection, the timepieces will offer watch enthusiasts something a little more budget-friendly than Blancpain's famous timepieces.

Where can I buy the Blancpain x Swatch collection in Hong Kong?

According to various sources, the Blancpain x Swatch collection will only be sold in selected Swatch stores. Details have not been revealed as to where folks can buy them in Hong Kong.

