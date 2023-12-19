Hong Kong
Timeout

BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show
Photograph: Courtesy AFP / Matt WinkelmeyerBTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show

BTS’ docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’ releases tomorrow

Spanning the band’s 10-year career and the beginning of their Chapter Two

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
All the members of South Korea super group BTS have enlisted in their mandatory military conscription for just over a week now, but it is evident that the seven artists are keeping us fed with fresh content until they return. Earlier in July, their entertainment company Hybe announced a collaboration with Disney to showcase a documentary series on the band’s 10-year career entitled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which will be released on December 20 on Disney+.

Armys can expect never-before-seen interviews, performance clips, and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage. Apart from key moments in BTS’ career, from debuting at the 2013 Melon music awards all the way up to their stratospheric rise in America and performing at Wembley Stadium in London, the docuseries will also highlight some often-unseen sides of their fame, including years of being shunned by the South Korean music industry, their mental health struggles during a critical time around 2016, and the difficulties of isolation and not being able to perform during the global pandemic. That said, viewers can also look forward to light-hearted moments where the members delve into their first impressions of each other as they cohabited together in a small dormitory, witnessing Jungkook’s high school graduation, as well as surprise birthday parties.

From December 20, 2023, to January 10, 2024, episodes will be released in batches of two every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes. Hybe and Disney’s ongoing collaboration has previously yielded other documentaries about the band, their concerts, and their personal lives, with BTS: Permission To Dance O Stage – LA showing BTS’ performance at Sofi Stadium; Suga: Road to D-Day and J-Hope In The Box showcasing the making of the two members’ solo albums; and travel reality show In The Soop: Friendcation starring V and his closest celebrity friends on holiday together.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be available to watch in Hong Kong exclusively on Disney+, from December 20, 4pm local time.

