Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dai pai dong street food in Hong Kong
Photograph: ShutterstockDai pai dong street food in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Tourism Board to distribute $100 dining vouchers for local residents

Up to 200,000 vouchers will be given away in two phases on a first-come, first-served basis

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced yesterday that they will be distributing $100 vouchers for local residents to use at over 1,200 bars and restaurants in the city. The promotion comes as support for the government’s efforts to encourage more local spending. The $100 vouchers will be distributed at 10am on December 20 and January 10 on Discover Hong Kong’s website, and can be used in Quality Tourism Services (QTS) accredited bars and restaurants after spending over $100 after 6pm.

In order to claim the vouchers, Hongkongers will need to log in or register for a Discover Hong Kong account with a valid Hong Kong mobile number. Then, all you have to do is select a voucher to be used at a venue of your choice and click ‘Add to My Wallet’ to save. The voucher can then be redeemed by tapping on ‘My Wallet’ in the app, followed by clicking ‘Use Coupon’, and scanning a HKTB QR code provided by the venue’s staff.

Each account will be able to claim one voucher at a time, and must use their existing one before claiming more (available on a first-come, first-served basis). Multiple vouchers can be applied to the same bill. Visit HKTB’s website for more details.

Recommended stories:

Hong Kong’s Oscars film entry has been disqualified due to conflict of interest
Hong Kong ranked in Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations 2023
The first-ever digital aquarium opens at Airside

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.  

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.