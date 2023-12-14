Hong Kong Tourism Board to distribute $100 dining vouchers for local residents

Up to 200,000 vouchers will be given away in two phases on a first-come, first-served basis

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced yesterday that they will be distributing $100 vouchers for local residents to use at over 1,200 bars and restaurants in the city. The promotion comes as support for the government’s efforts to encourage more local spending. The $100 vouchers will be distributed at 10am on December 20 and January 10 on Discover Hong Kong’s website, and can be used in Quality Tourism Services (QTS) accredited bars and restaurants after spending over $100 after 6pm.



In order to claim the vouchers, Hongkongers will need to log in or register for a Discover Hong Kong account with a valid Hong Kong mobile number. Then, all you have to do is select a voucher to be used at a venue of your choice and click ‘Add to My Wallet’ to save. The voucher can then be redeemed by tapping on ‘My Wallet’ in the app, followed by clicking ‘Use Coupon’, and scanning a HKTB QR code provided by the venue’s staff.



Each account will be able to claim one voucher at a time, and must use their existing one before claiming more (available on a first-come, first-served basis). Multiple vouchers can be applied to the same bill. Visit HKTB’s website for more details.



