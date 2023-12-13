We are one of the five Asian cities to make it into the list’s top 20

Market research company Euromonitor publishes their Top 100 City Destinations report every year, comparing cities across the globe using 55 metrics across six categories: namely, economic and business performance; tourism performance; tourism infrastructure; tourism policy and attractiveness; health and safety; and sustainability. This year, Paris has once again been crowned the best city to visit in the world, but several Asian cities have notably risen up the rankings.

Tokyo comes in highest among Asian cities at fourth place, marking the first time Japan’s capital city has made it into Euromonitor’s top 10. Hong Kong ranks at 17, which is a sizable jump from the 36th spot in 2022, coming in just under Osaka. Singapore just missed being ranked within the top 10 and lands at 11th place; while Seoul ranks at number 14. All five of these Asian cities within the top 20 have moved up the list compared to last year.

Euromonitor’s report also highlighted stand-outs in their evaluation, and Hong Kong led the rankings for health and medical services, while neighbouring Macau ranked first for health and safety.

RECOMMENDED:

✈️ Travellers can now enjoy immigration-free transfer services between Hong Kong and Zhuhai airports

⚽ Lionel Messi is coming to Hong Kong with Inter Miami in February 2024

🍸 Leo Ko is the first Hong Kong bartender to win World Cocktail Championship 2023

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.