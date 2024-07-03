Between Jin recently finishing mandatory military service, Jimin dropping his new single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, and V announcing his solo photobook, BTS sure are keeping fans well-fed. As it turns out, there’s even more to come, with Jimin and Jungkook announcing their new travel reality show, Are You Sure?! Read on to find out details about this brand-new show and where to watch it in Hong Kong.

What is the show Are You Sure?! about?

This new series follows Jimin and Jungkook as they travel and unwind together across three locations. Fans will get to see the duo eating, shopping, cooking, camping, and road-tripping their way through the state of New York, Jeju in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. This is the first time these two members have filmed their own show, and as a fan favourite pair, the show is sure to shed some light on rarely seen moments of Jimin and Jungkook’s friendship.

When will Are You Sure?! be released?

The first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, August 8, 2024. After that, one new episode will be released each Thursday until September 19.

Where can Hong Kong viewers watch Are You Sure?!

Are You Sure?! will be shown exclusively on the Disney+ streaming platform. Apart from this new show, subscribers will also be able to watch other BTS content such as the band’s docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the cinematic cut of their Permission To Dance concert in Los Angeles, documentaries focusing on members Suga and J-hope, and In The Soop: Friendcation, a laid-back travel show starring V and his celebrity besties.

Are Jimin and Jungkook still in the military now?

Yes, the duo are currently serving in the military together, but Are You Sure?! was filmed straight after Jungkook’s performance on Good Morning America last July, as a way for the guys to capture stories and lighthearted moments before they both enlist. This reality series might well be the only big project we see from Jimin and Jungkook before their anticipated discharge in June next year.

Recommended reading:

Shanghai’s Art021 Art Fair comes to Hong Kong for the first time

5-year mainland China travel visa offered to non-Chinese Hong Kong residents

Your guide to the Clipper Stad Amsterdam ship in Hong Kong

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.