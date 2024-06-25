It's an exciting time in Hong Kong's harbour! Just about a month after the Doulos Hope floating book exhibition ship departed Hong Kong, another remarkable vessel is making its way to our shores – and this one is a real showstopper. Named the Clipper Stad Amsterdam, this magnificent 19th-century-inspired clipper will be docking in Hong Kong, where folks will have a chance to board the world-touring ship and explore it completely for free! Read on to find out how you can get in on the action.

When is the Clipper Stad Amsterdam coming to Hong Kong?

The magnificent Dutch sailing ship will be docking in Hong Kong soon, with guided tours running from June 28 to July 2 – just in time for the July 1 long weekend.

Where will the Clipper Stad Amsterdam be located in Hong Kong?

The Clipper Stad Amsterdam will be moored at Central Pier No. 9 for the duration of its public tours.

How to register to visit the Clipper Stad Amsterdam in Hong Kong?

To reserve your spot on the 45-minute guided tour of the Clipper Stad Amsterdam, head to the Hong Kong Maritime Museum website and make a reservation from now to June 25. Spots are limited and registration will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis – so be sure to book early. Each person can only register for one session and those who have successfully applied will receive a confirmation on or before June 27.

During the guided tour, you'll get an up-close look at this modern sailing marvel. The crew will take you through the ship, revealing its stunning 19th-century-inspired design and impressive sustainable technologies. It's a rare opportunity to step back in time and experience the glory of classic seafaring.

What's special about the Clipper Stad Amsterdam?

Measuring 76 metres long and boasting 31 sails with a total area of 2,200sq m, the Clipper Stad Amsterdam is a true sight to behold. Since August 2023, she's been embarking on a two-year global voyage, gracing the shores of cities like Tokyo, Sydney, New York, and London. Don't miss your chance to be among the first in Hong Kong to explore this unique vessel.

