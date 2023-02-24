Hong Kong
Hong Kong Airport Cathay Pacific
Photograph: AFP/Philip Fong

Cathay Pacific is giving away 80,000 free flight tickets across Southeast Asia

The campaign will be launched in phases to welcome visitors from regions such as Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and more

Jeff Yeung
Earlier this month, the Hong Kong government announced its 'Hello Hong Kong' campaign to revitalise the city's tourism industry by giving away 500,000 flight tickets for free to travellers abroad. In support of this initiative, local airline Cathay Pacific has just announced that it'll be handing out 80,000 free plane tickets across Southeast Asia.

The tickets will be given out to residents in Thailand (March 1), Singapore (March 2), Philippines (March 3), Indonesia (March 15), Malaysia (March 16), Vietnam (March 17), and Cambodia (March 18), with the campaign set to launch in early March through April. To participate, residents in these regions must either be a Cathay member or sign up for free membership via the airline's website. Once registered, simply answer three questions correctly and the quickest to do so will be eligible for the tickets. Winners will then be announced at a later date depending on which country you reside in.

For more information about the giveaway, visit Cathay Pacific's website.

