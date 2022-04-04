Chief Executive Carrie Lam will not run for a second term in office

The Hong Kong leader will call an end to her 42 years of public service

In today's daily Covid-19 press briefing, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she would not run in the chief executive campaign for another term.

Lam says that she will complete her five-year term as chief executive until June 30 and retire from her 42 years of public service. In her speech, Lam expressed that the only consideration behind her decision is based upon her family's wishes.

Lam also says that her intentions not to re-elect were made clear to the central authorities last year, to which they expressed understanding and respect for the decision. The Hong Kong leader says that her remaining time in office will be focused on controlling the pandemic, the preparations for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, supervising this year's chief executive election, and passing the reins to the next administration.

