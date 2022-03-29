Hong Kong
Timeout

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Photograph: Shutterstock

Restaurants, bars, and other venues reopening in Hong Kong

Stay up to date as the city gradually returns to normal

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
In anticipation of the easing of Covid measures this April, businesses that temporarily closed during the fifth wave are once again getting ready to open their doors to the public. If you want to stay up to date with where you can go and when, then bookmark this page as we continuously update the list with all the latest info.

Support local businesses and pay a visit to these independent shops in Hong Kong.

Note: Please be aware that some venues are still temporarily closed in view of the latest social distancing regulations. Please contact the venue directly to check on any changes with their opening hours.

Restaurants and bars

Australia Dairy Company
Photograph: Freddie Rodgers

Australia Dairy Company

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Jordan

One of the city's most iconic cha chaan tengs, the Australia Dairy Company has kept their doors temporarily closed since January 25. After more than two months, the local eatery will be returning on April 8 with business hours going from 7.30am to 6pm.

 

Read more
Mora
Photograph: Courtesy Mora (摩)

Mora

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sheung Wan

After opening in January, Chef Vicky Lau's latest venture, the intimate 28-seater modern French Chinese restaurant, Mora, temporarily closed in late February. But starting in April, the restaurant will reopen. Customers can now book a seat to taste the restaurant's 'Characters of Soy' soft opening tasting menu. Indulge in mouthwatering soy-based dishes served in tasteful portion sizes. 

Read more
Tate Dining Room
Photograph: Courtesy Tate Dining Room

Tate Dining Room

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sheung Wan

Chef Vicky Lau's two Michelin-starred Tate Dining Room temporarily shut their doors at the same time as Mora, but will reopen starting April. Catch the restaurant's new seaweed-focused lunch menu, available from Thursday to Saturday until May. 'An Ode to Seaweed' ($1,180) is a six-course menu featuring different variations of seaweed, including Japanese-style kombu and hijiki and western winged kelp and dulse seaweed. 

Read more
Smoke & Barrel
Photograph: Courtesy Smoke & Barrel

Smoke & Barrel

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Central

If you've been missing Smoke and Barrel's smoky meats prepared in true slow-and-low style, expect their return on April 1 from 11am to 6pm for lunch, takeaway, and delivery. Catch their All American Brunch from 11am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays and indulge in a feast that includes steak and eggs, Jambalaya, and Duck & Waffle from $388 (add $198 to upgrade to their free-flow package). Their 'Conquer the Beast' challenge is also coming back, so get your stomachs ready to finish a massive BBQ platter of Smoke & Barrel signatures. 

Read more
Order delivery
Gyu-Kaku
Photograph: Courtesy Gyu-kaku

Gyu-Kaku

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon Bay

After temporarily closing all of its locations in Hong Kong towards the end of February, popular Japanese grilled meats chain Gyu-Kaku has recently announced that all of its locations are now back in business.

Read more
Yat Tung Heen
Photograph: Courtesy Yat Tung Heen

Yat Tung Heen

  • Restaurants
  • Jordan

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Yat Tung Heen is set to reopen on April 1 (10.30am-6pm), and will be offering each dine-in guest a complimentary dish of mini signature honey-glazed barbecued pork from April 1 to 7. Its popular $38 Big Dim Sum Deal will also be returning from Monday to Friday. Takeaway hours start from 12nn to 9pm.

Read more
DPD
Photograph: Courtesy DPD

DPD

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok

Dai Pai Dong-inspired restaurant DPD will reopen for guests to dine in starting April 8 from 8.30am to 6pm, while takeaway services will be available from 8.30am through to 8pm.

Read more
Last call for drinks at 001
Photograph: Courtesy 001

Last call for drinks at 001

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

After almost 12 years, Hong Kong’s first speakeasy-style bar, 001, is finally leaving its famous location on Graham Street to move to a different venue as its current lease is expiring. The new location will still be in Central, but they will reveal more details and its reopening date when the time comes. For now, those who want to catch one last glimpse of the venue and ring the antique doorbell on the side of the Welley Building can still do so once they reopen on April 1 from 1pm to 6pm. The bar will have its final call on April 5 until 6pm.   

Read more
The Poet
Photograph: Courtesy The Poet/KingMan

The Poet

  • Bars and pubs
  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho

Staunton Street's hidden bar, The Poet, is preparing for its reopening on May 21 under the helm of its new bar manager Edward Chung. Since January 7, the bar has been temporarily closed to the public, but The Poet's new team are working hard for their reopening. Expect a brand new thematic menu when they reopen in May.

Read more

Other venues and services

Bus services
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Bus services

Starting April 1, franchised bus companies – including Kowloon Motor Bus Company (KMB), New World First Bus, Citybus, Long Win Bus, and New Lantao Bus – will resume the service of 79 bus routes out of 140 routes that were previously suspended. The remaining 61 routes, most of which are supplementary service routes, recreational routes that only operate during weekends, as well as overnight bus services, will remain temporarily suspended until April 10.

For more details on service adjustments of different bus operators, please refer to the below links:

- New World First Bus and Citybus (www.bravobus.com.hk)
- KMB (www.kmb.hk)
- Long Win Bus (www.lwb.hk)
- New Lantao Bus (www.nlb.com.hk)

HSBC

Effective from April 1, 48 HSBC retail branches, which are currently operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only, will resume daily services from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm. The branches will not open on Saturdays. Click here for more info on service arrangements at retail branches across Hong Kong. 

Theme parks
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Theme parks

Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park are both temporarily closed until April 20, with the hopes of reopening on April 21. Come back to our page for more updates soon!

Public services
Photograph: Shutterstock

Public services

Hong Kong Post

As of March 28, local parcel and courier post services, as well as the daily mail collection from post boxes, have resumed in Hong Kong.

Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres

Identity card collection services will be available starting April 1 for those who have already completed the application process before the centres were shut. Replacement services will also be provided for persons who had previously made appointments before the suspension. The Immigration Department will be revising the schedule for booking appointments. More details will be announced later. Head to www.immd.gov.hk for more.

Transport Department

The Transport Department will resume licensing and driving test services in April. Designated offices will return in full with walk-in counter services starting from April 21. Meanwhile, driving test services for all vehicle types will resume from April 19 onwards. Visit www.td.gov.hk for more details.

Leisure and Cultural Services Department

Counter services at the 18 District Leisure Services Offices will resume operation from April 1. Those who wish to submit applications for booking and refunds may continue to do so by post, or bring them to drop-in boxes located at the offices.

 

Other public services in Hong Kong will gradually resume from April 1 onwards, watch this space for the latest updates, or head to www.info.gov.hk for more.

