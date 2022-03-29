Restaurants, bars, and other venues reopening in Hong Kong

In anticipation of the easing of Covid measures this April, businesses that temporarily closed during the fifth wave are once again getting ready to open their doors to the public. If you want to stay up to date with where you can go and when, then bookmark this page as we continuously update the list with all the latest info.

RECOMMENDED: Support local businesses and pay a visit to these independent shops in Hong Kong.

Note: Please be aware that some venues are still temporarily closed in view of the latest social distancing regulations. Please contact the venue directly to check on any changes with their opening hours.