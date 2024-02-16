Hong Kong
Timeout

City University of Hong Kong CityUHK ice cream
Photograph: Courtesy City University of Hong Kong

City University of Hong Kong’s own ice cream is now available for sale

The university produces the ice cream out of their own dairy farm

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
The City University of Hong Kong (CityU) are offering their own brand of ice cream for sale starting from this week. CityUHK Ice Cream is made using fresh milk that is produced at the university’s own dairy farm located in Lam Tsuen, which is used primarily as a training centre for students in the veterinary medicine programme.

The university’s ice cream features mostly Asian-inspired flavours including milk, sesame, hojicha, yuzu, and chocolate. These five flavours will be regular offerings, and there will also be one rotating flavour, starting with strawberry for now. Since their fresh milk is produced in very limited quantities, this special ice cream will not be available outside the campus at this point. Purchase these sweet treats exclusively at the university’s Milk Product Counter on campus.

