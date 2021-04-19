Eat & Drink Hong Kong: The latest events and happenings right now
All the foodie things you need to check out this week before it’s all over
To say that Hong Kong has a penchant for food and drink pop-ups is an understatement. From bakeries and dessert stores to food experiences and themed events, Hong Kong’s pop up scene is a fleeting world of fun to be had, even if it’s only for a limited time. The hard part is actually finding out about them, but since we’re such good friends, we’ve decided to give you a rundown of all the latest and greatest foodie pop-ups to catch in Hong Kong right now.
RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for places to get a boozy drink this month, click this link for our guide. For a more expanded version of what to do this month, check out the best things to do or plan a day trip in Hong Kong with the help of our guide.
Impossible Foods' Earth Month campaign
For the whole month of April, coinciding with the annual celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Impossible Foods is launching its second annual Earth Month campaign, which encourages the public to choose a plant-based 'meat' dish over a dish made with animal meat. The programme sees around 170 restaurant outlets from over 60 restaurant brands in Hong Kong offering special dishes made with Impossible Meat, so you'll have many options to choose from.
Customers who order Impossible dishes at the participating restaurants will receive special limited edition Earth Month merchandise, including enamel pins and stickers, through dining in or delivery. On Earth Day, diners who order an Impossible dish at designated eateries which include Beef & Liberty, The Butchers Club, Outback Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, and restaurants under Gaia Group and Lubuds Group, among others, will receive a free Impossible reusable cutlery set, while supplies last. Once you get your Impossible Earth Month pin or sticker, bring this to L'Occitane's MEGA concept store and enjoy 10 percent discount on low-waste beauty products throughout April. Plus, if you visit the store from April 22 to 25, you can present the Impossible-branded merchandise and get an additional rPET face towel gift with any purchase.
For more information on Impossible's Earth Month initiative and to see the full list of participating restaurants, visit impossiblefoods.com.
OmniFoods teams up with Wendy’s Wok World and Ser Wong Fun for a Chinese vegetarian dinner event
In collaboration with Sam Lui, a rising talent behind private kitchen ‘Wendy’s Wok World’ which sits on her family’s soy sauce farm in Kwu Tung village, and Gigi Paulina Ng, the owner of century-old Cantonese restaurant Ser Wong Fun, OmniFoods is launching ‘Omni Wok The World’, a dinner event created to raise awareness for vegetarianism in Chinese cuisine. The dinner event will take place at Ser Wong Fun, where Sam will take on the wok – creating that elusive smoky flavour and aroma of wok hei – to incorporate OmniPork into Chinese stir-fry dishes. Tickets for the dinner event are priced at $1,920 for a six-course tasting menu for four people (the ticket is not available for individual sale) and will take place on April 25 to 26 with two rounds each night from 6pm to 7.45pm and 8pm to 9.45pm.
For more information and tickets, visit the Green Common e-shop here.
Primavera ad Amalfi
This coastal Italian-themed pop-up is bringing the scenic seaside eateries of the Amalfi Coast to Tai Kwun this month. Primavera Ad Amalfi will transform the ground floor of the heritage centre into Osteria Positano which offers a four-course Italian menu ($850 per person, served family-style) including crudos and salad, housemade pastas, salt-baked sea bream, and an optional free-flow package. Just outside the eatery, a courtyard with market stalls and fun carnival games (bocce ball, anyone?) will whisk you away on a sun-soaked Amalfi holiday filled with cool cocktails, boutique wines, and buzzy vibes of the Italian jazz and folk music soundtrack. To book a table at Osteria Positano, click here.
Fiyah Heat Store pops up at outdoor marketplaces this spring
Fiyah Heat Store, an online marketplace that offers over 150 hot sauces created by craft producers across the globe, will be at outdoor markets this spring to share their love of spice with Hong Kong. The online shop houses something for everyone, including sauces that range from mild to medium, hot, and very hot, as well as a collection of mustards. To give hot sauce lovers a chance to try before they buy, the team will hold a stall at markets, including Treasure Island in Pui O on March 28 and April 25, 12pm onwards as well as The Pulse in Repulse Bay on April 5, 11am onwards.
Young Master x Jack 'n Jill's beer and chips combo
Are you a fan of mala and its tingly aroma and taste? Then you might like the new beer and chips combo from local beer brewer Young Master and potato chips brand Jack ‘n Jill. Exclusively available at Circle-K Stores, the combo ($25.90) offers Young Master's unfiltered green peppercorn-flavoured lager called Ma Ma Dei ($21.90) and Jack ‘n Jill's green Sichuan peppercorn Potato Chips ($9.50). Young Master's refreshing Ma Ma Dei beer gives off that gentle numbing spice, complementing the potato chips' spicy and umami flavours.
Tong Chong Street Market
The popular Tong Chong Street Market is back. First kicking off with a Tea Festival from March to April, the themed market will feature the city’s most prevalent tea houses, each offering their own market-exclusive tea signatures. Expect special healthy matcha drinks from Matchali, cold-brewed teas from Tealosophy Tea Bar, craft fizzy tap tea from Green Ginkgo Tea, and much more. Winstons Coffee will also be introducing their Teapigs CBD iced tea for the very first time. Of course, no tea journey would be complete without something to nibble on. Market-goers can sink their teeth into a wide array of tea-infused snacks and treat from the likes of Chicken Wings Mountain, LockCha, Bon-licious Food Hall, and ChezBa, just to name a few.
Those working nearby can also place delivery orders via the Taikoo Social App to enjoy fresh food and drinks at their desk from selected vendors in the market. And if you're planning to visit the market yourself, remember to bring your own cups to enjoy a $5 discount at all food and drink stalls! The market is open every weekday (except for public holidays).
Le Dessert at Pacific Place
The team that gave us French pavlovas and jar desserts at Landmark last year, Le Dessert, are back with their sweet treats, this time at Pacific Place. The new pop-up offers three of their signature pavlovas: Louis ($50), Milk Tea ($50), and Antoinette ($55), as well as individually packaged and sealed jar desserts ($45 each). Great for gifting, or for indulging in yourself, the safety sealed desserts come in flavours including lemon tart, French sundae, strawberry forest and choco smarties. You can also get beverages at the stall ($35 each) including refreshing drinks called Citrus Heights, Strawberry Swing and Mango Crazy.
Little Draft Land
Little Bao has teamed up with Draft Land HK to open a food and drink pop-up at Fashion Walk called Little Draft Land. The three-month pop-up will see Hong Kong mixologist Antonio Lai alongside chef May Chow in Causeway Bay cooking and mixing up a storm. The idea is to teleport guests out of the city with dishes inspired by restaurants from around the world and will kick off with two of our favourite destinations – Seoul and Taipei. From the kitchen, Taiwanese and Korean-inspired dishes can be washed down with Korean-inspired cocktails on tap.
LMO Freshly-Baked by Richard Ekkebus 2.0
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart… Maybe not. But the Landmark Mandarin Oriental did give us Freshly-Baked by Richard Ekkebus during their Christmas market. Well, now it’s back by popular demand as a three-month pop up on the third floor of Landmark. This time, LMO Freshly-Baked by Richard Ekkebus 2.0, will offer even more baked treats created by Ekkebus and pastry chef Valentin Mille, such as a supersized limited-edition cookie creation ($350) and an Amalfi lemon madeleine (from $25) available at specific times. Other new baked goods include chocolate moelleux ($50), vanilla chouquette ($35), and a flan ‘Parisien’ with bourbon vanilla ($40). Drinks are also available as an iced chocoholic drink ($60) which can be spiked with bourbon or rum ($90) from 5pm onwards.
Charbonnel et Walker at The Murray
Luxury British chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker has launched a pop-up at the Garden Lounge of The Murray Hong Kong to offer an array of loose handmade chocolates to pick and mix. The chocolate truffles on display include signature Charbonnel flavours such as English afternoon tea, strawberry, whisky, and dark sea salt caramel ($150/100g) which you can enjoy in the lounge or takeaway. The Garden Lounge, decked out in floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking St John’s Cathedral, is a glamorous afternoon tea spot, adding to a rather sophisticated experience to enjoy Charbonnel et Walker chocolates. The decadent chocs can also be purchased at Charbonnel et Walker’s pop-up cart at Landmark Prince’s Building and on www.charbonnel.com.hk.
