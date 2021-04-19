Eat & Drink Hong Kong: The latest events and happenings right now

For the whole month of April, coinciding with the annual celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Impossible Foods is launching its second annual Earth Month campaign, which encourages the public to choose a plant-based 'meat' dish over a dish made with animal meat. The programme sees around 170 restaurant outlets from over 60 restaurant brands in Hong Kong offering special dishes made with Impossible Meat, so you'll have many options to choose from.

Customers who order Impossible dishes at the participating restaurants will receive special limited edition Earth Month merchandise, including enamel pins and stickers, through dining in or delivery. On Earth Day, diners who order an Impossible dish at designated eateries which include Beef & Liberty, The Butchers Club, Outback Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, and restaurants under Gaia Group and Lubuds Group, among others, will receive a free Impossible reusable cutlery set, while supplies last. Once you get your Impossible Earth Month pin or sticker, bring this to L'Occitane's MEGA concept store and enjoy 10 percent discount on low-waste beauty products throughout April. Plus, if you visit the store from April 22 to 25, you can present the Impossible-branded merchandise and get an additional rPET face towel gift with any purchase.

For more information on Impossible's Earth Month initiative and to see the full list of participating restaurants, visit impossiblefoods.com.