Clockenflap has just announced the return of their blind bird ticket discounts for the 2024 edition of the festival. The line-up is a pretty long way from being announced, but die-hard fans who trust that the music will be banging can already go ahead and purchase three-day weekend tickets for $1,690. This is a 15 percent discount off the three-day pass from last year.

Each person can only purchase a maximum of four blind bird tickets while stocks last. This special discount is the best possible price for a full festival pass – prices only get increasingly more expensive with each wave of details released – so grab these discounted tickets before they’re gone. Clockenflap’s lineup will be released in the summer, so check back for more details as we hear about them.

Recommended reading:

Guide to S20 Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival

Hong Kong Observatory predicts bad weather until May 1

Cast your votes for our Time Out Bar Awards 2024

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.