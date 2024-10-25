The cinematic release of Laufey’s debut concert film Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl will be hitting the big screen in Hong Kong soon. The 25-year-old Iceland-Chinese singer-songwriter won a Grammy award at the beginning of this year, and was last seen in our neck of the woods on her ‘Bewitched: The Goddess Tour’ in August.

Filmed in Los Angeles where she now resides, this film shows Laufey performing live alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and also gives viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the workings of the show. We can’t think of anything more mesmerising than Laufey’s sweet, melancholic jazz accompanied by a legendary live orchestra. If you missed out on her concert in Hong Kong, then this film is as close as we will get to experiencing her music under the stars for now.

Photograph: Courtesy Skyler Barberio / Trafalgar Releasing

Screenings of Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl are limited, so make sure you get tickets when they go on sale on October 30 at 10pm HKT. Check out the official website for more information.

