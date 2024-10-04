After keeping our city guessing for a good while, Coldplay finally announced that they are adding Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong to their Music Of The Spheres world tour! This marks the band’s first time back in Hong Kong since their Viva La Vida tour in 2009, so everyone’s understandably excited about seeing these British rockers perform live. Here’s everything we know about the Coldplay concert so far.

When and where is Coldplay’s Hong Kong concert?

Hong Kong fans will be gathering to see this legendary band at the main stadium of the brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park on April 9, 11, and 12, 2025. So far in their world tour, Coldplay has brought on a supporting act as a mystery guest at every city, but Hong Kong’s has yet to be confirmed.

How much are tickets to Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres concert in Hong Kong?

Tickets to see Coldplay can be purchased for as low as $399, which is a win for many who were worrying about being priced out of seeing a band this famous. According to the organisers, the price tiers will range from $399, $699, $999, $1,299, $1,699, to $2,099 – these are all seated tickets within the stadium. Standing tickets, which offer the closest proximity to the band right on the stadium grounds itself, will be available for $1,399.

There are also options for enhanced experiences, such as $2,799 for a standing ticket, early entry via a dedicated entrance, gifts, and special merch counters. Other tiers for premium experiences are also available at $3,499 and $6,599 – the most costly of which includes the most expensive seated tickets, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, a professionally taken photo opp on Coldplay’s stage, tier-exclusive merch, gifts, and more.

When will Coldplay’s Hong Kong concert tickets be released?

The Coldplay artist pre-sale starts on October 7 at 10am, followed by the Klook pre-sale on October 8 at 10am, then the Live Nation member pre-sale on October 9 at 11am. General sales will then begin on October 10 from 10am.

What is the setlist for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres concert?

There hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, but based on the setlists for other cities, it’s pretty safe to assume that the band will perform some of their big hits and classic bangers like Higher Power, The Scientist, Yellow, Fix You, and more. Coldplay’s brand-new album ‘Moon Music’ also drops on October 4, so concert-goers can also expect a mix of their new tracks such as We Pray and feelslikeimfallinginlove in the mix.

Are there other Coldplay-related events happening in Hong Kong?

To hype things up for the concert, Ztoryhome in Sai Ying Pun is holding an immersive listening experience for the band’s new ‘Moon Music’ album, so head on over from Friday, October 4 to next Sunday, October 13, and get a good feel of their new tracks before the concert next April!

Where is Kai Tak Stadium and why is it special?

This stadium is located within Hong Kong’s brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park and has a 50,000-seat capacity as well as a retractable roof. This sports, leisure, and entertainment venue will also feature facilities like an indoor sports centre, a public sports ground, and various retail areas. Suffice it to say, the Sports Park is one of Hong Kong’s most anticipated openings in 2025, and Coldplay is likely to be the first large-scale entertainment event to grace the venue. Find out more about Kai Tak Sports Park with our extensive guide to Hong Kong's largest sports venue.

