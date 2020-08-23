Cookie DPT releases a one-day-only special cookie as a tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant

The cookies will be available in Cookie Department pop-up shops by 11.30am on August 24

Calling all cookie monsters! On August 24, Monday, start lining up to get a bite of the taro pineapple bun cookie ($50) with taro ganache and egg custard filling – served in black mamba cookie sleeve – from 11.30am until supplies last. Cookie Department is serving up this one-day-only special cookie in honour of the late basketball icon, Kobe Bryant.

In Southern California county – the late NBA legend's home – the Orange County supervisors declared August 24 (a day after Kobe's birthday) as the official Kobe Bryant Day to commemorate the icon. The special day was chosen based on the jersey numbers, 8 and 24, which the late Lakers legend wore during his 20-year career.

Unfortunately, this limited-edition flavour cookie will not be available for delivery, and a limit of only two cookies per customer are available for purchase. Customers who want to get a cookie can drop by at Cookie DPT's pop-up stores at BaseHall and The Upper House.

Cookie Department's pop-up store at The Upper House

Apart from this special cookie, customers can still avail the shop's classic cookie creations such as brownie-filled chocolate chip, peanut butter, and Funfetti, among others. By August 26, vegans can finally enjoy a bite of their special cookies with the release of Cookie DPT's first-ever egg-free and dairy-free offering that will be a permanent addition to their regular menu.

Cookie DPT's pop-up at The Upper House will end on August 30, and BaseHall's location will stay open until September 30. The cookie shop plans to open a new pop-up at Lee Gardens arcade by September, so watch out for that space!

Share the story