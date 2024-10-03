David Muoka becomes first Hong Kong-born player to sign with NBA

23-year-old basketball player David Muoka, born and raised in Hong Kong, has just signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, officially becoming the first-ever homegrown player to secure an NBA contract.

Muoka, who is 2.08 metres tall and of Nigerian and British descent, played in local school competitions while attending West Island School, and later attended the University of Nevada in the States.

Recently, Muoka took to social media to announce his signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, marking a historic moment for the city. According to various sources, Muoka signed an 'Exhibit 10' contract and will likely play for the Blazers' G League affiliate Rip City Remix. The road ahead for the Hong Kong-born player seems to be filled with promise and potential, and we can't wait to see's in store for him!

