Time Out just dropped its annual ranking of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, celebrating different communities across the globe that are bursting with character – whether that's in the form of culinary offerings, unique culture, or creative flair. As always, Hong Kong gets a spot on the list and this year, Kowloon City takes home the win for us!

Sitting at number 33, Kowloon City is a laid-back part of town that's somehow always hopping. It was once the site of Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Airport – famous for its dangerously low-flying landings close to residential rooftops – and Hongkongers still have a nostalgic attachment to the area for its aviation legacy. But the neighbourhood has massively evolved since the airport hung up its wings in 1998, it's now the place to go for a dose of culture, cuisine, and a refreshing escape from the city's glitzy chaos.

Photograph: Ann Chiu | Boat Noodles from Cheong Fat Thai Food Boat Noodle

Foodies, in particular, will find plenty to love here. It's a well-known fact that Kowloon City is often referred to as Hong Kong's 'Little Thailand', thanks to its large community of Thai residents and authentic Thai eateries. Beyond that, the neighbourhood's culinary scene also boasts everything from beloved cha chaan tengs to hot pot restaurants and trendy cafes. With the recent opening of Airside mall, along with the much-anticipated Kai Tak Sports Park (set to be Hong Kong's largest multi-purpose sports venue) on the horizon, Kowloon City continues to spread its wings. If you want to explore the area further, check out our nifty neighbourhood guide.

Photograph: Shutterstock | The historic Kowloon Walled City Park is also an integral part of the neighbourhood

Kowloon City isn’t flying solo in this honour though; other Asian cities have also made the list. Pererenan in Bali, Indonesia, takes the third spot for Asia, followed closely by Seongsu-dong in Seoul, South Korea. Further down, you’ll find Gakugeidaigaku in Tokyo at number 15 and Thao Dien in Ho Chi Minh City at number 16. Ekkamai in Bangkok, Thailand, rounds out the list at number 27, with Kowloon City at 33, and Orchard in Singapore at 37.

Regardless of their rankings, each of these neighbourhoods offers a unique experience waiting to be explored – so start making plans now!

