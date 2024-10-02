Aside from serving contemporary cuisine inspired by the Campania region of southern Italy, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Italian restaurant, Grissini, has also won Hongkongers over with their signature tiramisù all’amaretto. This crowd-pleasing dessert is typically served tableside by the restaurant’s staff and scooped out of a bowl before it gets dolloped onto your plate. If that sounds divine to you, you’ll be delighted to know that the folks at Grissini have taken their signature sweet treat and made it even better – by blowing it up and making the portions outrageously big. Customers can visit Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s eShop to get their hands on this behemoth of a dessert that serves up to eight people (or just one person if that’s your thing). Each tiramisu bowl is made with free-range eggs, mascarpone cheese, a splash of amaretto, and a blended coffee syrup – all of which make for an irresistible dessert that practically begs for you to lick the bowl clean.



