Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Loki
Photograph: Courtesy Marvel Studios

Disney+ is finally launching in Hong Kong this November

The streaming service will give you access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star shows.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Finally, Disney+ is coming to Hong Kong! Thanks to the overwhelming amount of positive responses across APAC countries such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand, the streaming service has announced that it will launch in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan in November this year.

The Mandalorian

Subscribers to the service will have access to a selection of films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. There will also be exclusive Disney+ Original content on the platform, including Marvel Studios’s WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; Star Wars series The Mandalorian; Disney and Pixar’s Luca; National Geographic’s Secrets of the Whales, along with Hamilton and many more.

There are no details of subscription plans and costs for Hong Kong just yet, but for reference, the monthly subscription cost in the States is USD 7.99 (around HKD 62) and a full year plan is USD 79.99 (around HKD 623). More information about the launch will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

Want to hear the latest news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.