EVA Air is giving away free flight tickets to anywhere in the world

From now to August 1, EVA Air is offering a chance for you to win one of 5,000 prizes, including free plane tickets to any of their destinations around the world! Here’s everything you need to know about this summer steal.

When is the EVA Air free flight ticket giveaway?

The event will be running from now until 11.59 pm on August 1, 2024. Winners will receive email notification of prize collection arrangements before September 30, 2024.

How to participate in the EVA Air free flight ticket giveaway?

The contest is open to all Hong Kong residents aged 18 or above with a valid Hong Kong Identity Card. All you need to do is visit their competition page online, submit a song lyric that mentions the destination you want to visit, as well as an explanation for why you chose it. You can get even creative and change up the lyrics, but make sure to include the original song that it’s from.

What free flight tickets can I win from EVA Air?

The most creative answer will win two free EVA Air premium economy round-trip tickets to any of the airline’s destination cities around the world, while four runner-ups will each win one economy round-trip ticket. Another four third-place winners will receive one round-trip economy class ticket to anywhere in Asia.

Other prizes include an EVA Air flight attendant b3D aircraft jigsaw puzzle (10 winners), eco-friendly belt backpack (10 winners), and an EVA Air x Din Dong charging case (15 winners).

Other prizes from EVA Air

In addition to jetting off to your dream destination, you can also participate in the EVA Air promotion at the Causeway Bay bus station outside SOGO. Up to 5,000 players can win discount codes up to 20 percent off for economy and premium economy class tickets from Hong Kong to Taiwan, Japan, the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Recommended stories:

Non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit: A step-by-step guide to applying

4 Hong Kong bars named in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 51-100 list

Hong Kong government plans to regulate ride-hailing services, including Uber

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.