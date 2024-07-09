For the fourth year running, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has released its 51 to 100 list, which includes bars from 19 different cities across the Asian continent. This year, Singapore had a total of eight bars on the list, followed by Bangkok with six, and Tokyo with five.
As for Hong Kong, Japanese whisky bar Mizunara: The Library led at number 66 – climbing up 20 spots from its previous ranking at number 86 last year – while American restobar Honky Tonks Tavern followed closely at number 67. Other local venues ranked in the 51 to 100 list include Ernest Hemingway-themed bar The Old Man at number 71, and tea-focused drinking den Tell Camellia at number 97.
The ranking is decided by Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 265-member academy, made up of industry professionals, drink writers, and cocktail lovers who cast anonymous votes towards their best bar experience.
The 1 to 50 list of venues will be announced at the ninth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars during a live awards ceremony at Rosewood Hong Kong on July 16. If you want to catch the countdown as it happens, The World’s 50 Best Bars will be live-streaming the ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additionally, don’t miss out on all the exciting bar shifts taking place around town and witness the region’s top bartenders in action as they shake and stir exclusive cocktails.
Find the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 51-100
51 Soko, Seoul
52 Backdoor Bodega, Penang
53 Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo
54 Epic, Shanghai
55 Lamp Bar, Nara
56 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur
57 Republic, Singapore
58 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City
59 The Bombay Club, Mumbai
60 No Sleep Club, Singapore
61 To Infinity & Beyond, Taipei
62 Tropic City, Bangkok
63 Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore
64 Yakoboku, Kumamoto
65 The Elephant Room, Singapore
66 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong
67 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong
68 Lair, New Delhi
69 Manhattan, Singapore
70 Coley, Kuala Lumpur
71 The Old Man, Hong Kong
72 Under Lab, Taipei
73 Opium, Bangkok
74 Folklore, Tokyo
75 Bee’s Knees, Kyoto
76 Gold Bar, Tokyo
77 Cat Bite Club, Singapore
78 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
79 The Han-Jia, Tainan
80 Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur
81 The Hudson Rooms, Hanoi
82 Southbank Cafe + Lounge, Muntinlupa City
83 Firefly, Bangkok
84 Sidecar, New Delhi
85 The Sailing Bar, Nara
86 Bulgari Ginza Bar, Tokyo
87 High Five, Tokyo
88 The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta
89 Gong Gan, Seoul
90 Asia Today, Bangkok
91 The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok
92 Sober Company, Shanghai
93 Last Word, Singapore
94 Wu (Nothingness), Taipei
95 Charles H, Seoul
96 Home, New Dehli
97 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong
98 Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok
99 Drinking & Healing, Ho Chi Minh City
100 Moonrock, Tainan
