For the fourth year running, Asia’s 50 Best Bars has released its 51 to 100 list, which includes bars from 19 different cities across the Asian continent. This year, Singapore had a total of eight bars on the list, followed by Bangkok with six, and Tokyo with five.

Photograph: Tatum Ancheta

As for Hong Kong, Japanese whisky bar Mizunara: The Library led at number 66 – climbing up 20 spots from its previous ranking at number 86 last year – while American restobar Honky Tonks Tavern followed closely at number 67. Other local venues ranked in the 51 to 100 list include Ernest Hemingway-themed bar The Old Man at number 71, and tea-focused drinking den Tell Camellia at number 97.

Photograph: Courtesy The Old Man Hong Kong

The ranking is decided by Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 265-member academy, made up of industry professionals, drink writers, and cocktail lovers who cast anonymous votes towards their best bar experience.

Photographer: Alvin Luk

The 1 to 50 list of venues will be announced at the ninth edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars during a live awards ceremony at Rosewood Hong Kong on July 16. If you want to catch the countdown as it happens, The World’s 50 Best Bars will be live-streaming the ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additionally, don’t miss out on all the exciting bar shifts taking place around town and witness the region’s top bartenders in action as they shake and stir exclusive cocktails.

Find the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 51-100



51 Soko, Seoul

52 Backdoor Bodega, Penang

53 Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo

54 Epic, Shanghai

55 Lamp Bar, Nara

56 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur

57 Republic, Singapore

58 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City

59 The Bombay Club, Mumbai

60 No Sleep Club, Singapore

61 To Infinity & Beyond, Taipei

62 Tropic City, Bangkok

63 Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore

64 Yakoboku, Kumamoto

65 The Elephant Room, Singapore

66 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong

67 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong

68 Lair, New Delhi

69 Manhattan, Singapore

70 Coley, Kuala Lumpur

71 The Old Man, Hong Kong

72 Under Lab, Taipei

73 Opium, Bangkok

74 Folklore, Tokyo

75 Bee’s Knees, Kyoto

76 Gold Bar, Tokyo

77 Cat Bite Club, Singapore

78 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

79 The Han-Jia, Tainan

80 Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur

81 The Hudson Rooms, Hanoi

82 Southbank Cafe + Lounge, Muntinlupa City

83 Firefly, Bangkok

84 Sidecar, New Delhi

85 The Sailing Bar, Nara

86 Bulgari Ginza Bar, Tokyo

87 High Five, Tokyo

88 The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta

89 Gong Gan, Seoul

90 Asia Today, Bangkok

91 The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok

92 Sober Company, Shanghai

93 Last Word, Singapore

94 Wu (Nothingness), Taipei

95 Charles H, Seoul

96 Home, New Dehli

97 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong

98 Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok

99 Drinking & Healing, Ho Chi Minh City

100 Moonrock, Tainan



