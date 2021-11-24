Food Made Good to celebrate Hong Kong's sustainability trailblazers

Food Made Good HK, a sustainability consultancy that launched in 2019, helps foodservice businesses to operate more sustainably. It is holding its annual awards ceremony to honour the chefs, owners, and businesses at the forefront of creating positive change across the F&B and supply sectors.

Photograph: Courtesy Mono

Now in its second year, Food Made Good HK Awards – the only F&B Awards in Hong Kong that focuses on sustainability – will recognise industry accomplishments during the past year. "We have ten brilliant awards up for grabs this year and we've added three more into the mix as we recognise the evolving food sustainability landscape in Hong Kong," shares Food Made Good HK's CEO, Heidi Spurrell.

Photograph: Courtesy Food Made Good Richard Ekkebus, Heidi Spurrell, Punam Chopra, and Christian Mongendre at the 2020 Food Made Good HK Awards

According to Spurrell, there are many pressing sustainability issues in Hong Kong's F&B industry that businesses need to take action on, including waste management, plastic use, and importation supplies that add to global carbon emissions. Recycling is not yet compulsory, and on a daily basis, Hong Kong sends over 3,600 tonnes of waste to landfills. "The important thing is that businesses can take action with the right support," explains Spurrell. "Consumers really do care and want to see change, and our research shows that nearly 70 percent of diners would be more likely to eat at a restaurant with a sustainability rating or certificate," she adds.

The Food Made Good Awards puts the spotlight on businesses that have been making brilliant strides in the past year. "We are promoting these establishments and their impact to show the wider industry that no matter what type of business you have, or where you are on your sustainability journey, you can make a positive social and environmental impact."

Photograph: Courtesy Circular City

This year's ten award categories include Food Made Good Business of the Year, Environment Award, The One Planet Plate Award, and the three new awards: Innovation Award, Food Hero Award, and Supplier Award. Finalists for the awards include Phenix by OnTheList, a mobile app that gives consumers the chance to save all the unsold food of the day at a discounted price; plant-based chicken brand, TiNDLE; and Circular City, a social enterprise that is developing reusable tech products aimed at reducing single-use plastic waste. Chefs who have created the most sustainable and planet-friendly dishes like Sheldon Fonseca from The Mira Hong Kong, James Oakley from Alibi - Wine Dine Be Social, and Punam Chopra from SpiceBox Organics are also included in the list of finalists.



Photograph: Courtesy Phenix by OnTheList

"We are incredibly excited for the future of sustainable foodservice in Hong Kong, and whether you're a business or consumer, we encourage you to join our journey," she adds.

The invite-only Food Made Good HK Awards 2021 ceremony will be held on November 24, 2021, at The Mira Hong Kong from 5.30pm to 10pm. Visit this link to see the complete list of finalists, and watch this space for the announcement of winners. If you want to support Food Made Good HK's cause, post about your favourite restaurant's sustainability practices on Instagram and tag @foodmadegoodhk.

Want to hear the latest news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news.