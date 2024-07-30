Football legends from Man U and Liverpool are coming to play in Hong Kong

Calling all football fanatics! Get ready for the clash of the century as Asia's largest legendary football exhibition, Battle of the Reds, is set to make its debut in Hong Kong next year. This epic showdown will pit 30 legendary players from English Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool against each other in an unforgettable exhibition match featuring a lineup of icons that are touted to be the strongest across its entire tour.

Organised by the World Football Legends (WFL), Battle of the Reds has been thrilling audiences across Asia since 2012, showcasing the skills of legendary football players aged 35 and above from top clubs. After successful stops in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, the Hong Kong leg will give local footie fans a chance to witness living legends like Dwight Yorke, Emile Heskey, and many more, as they take the pitch in an unforgettable clash of the 'Red' titans. The Hong Kong match for the Battle of the Reds is currently in the preparation stage with further details to be announced in due course, so stay tuned for updates on how to secure your spot.

