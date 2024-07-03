Everything you need to know about the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, Hong Kong’s participating athletes, and where to watch in Hong Kong

Parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022

The 33rd Summer Olympics is just around the corner! As per the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s decision back in 2017, Paris won the bid to be the main host city, though events will be held at 16 other cities across France, as well as one subsite in Tahiti, part of the French Polynesia overseas collectivity. The Paris Games will mark the third time that this city has hosted the Olympics, as well as the sixth Olympic Games hosted by France including the Winter Games.

From July 26 to August 11, 2024, more than 10,000 athletes from around the globe will gather in France to prove their mettle in the world’s largest sporting event – including stars from Hong Kong, of course. Read on for a guide on what to expect at this year’s Olympics, the Hong Kong athletes who’ll be competing, and where to watch the Games in Hong Kong.

