Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022
Photograph: AFP/Ben Stansall Parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022

Paris Olympics 2024: What to expect and how to watch in Hong Kong

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, Hong Kong’s participating athletes, and where to watch in Hong Kong

Photograph: AFP/Ben Stansall

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

The 33rd Summer Olympics is just around the corner! As per the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s decision back in 2017, Paris won the bid to be the main host city, though events will be held at 16 other cities across France, as well as one subsite in Tahiti, part of the French Polynesia overseas collectivity. The Paris Games will mark the third time that this city has hosted the Olympics, as well as the sixth Olympic Games hosted by France including the Winter Games.

From July 26 to August 11, 2024, more than 10,000 athletes from around the globe will gather in France to prove their mettle in the world’s largest sporting event – including stars from Hong Kong, of course. Read on for a guide on what to expect at this year’s Olympics, the Hong Kong athletes who’ll be competing, and where to watch the Games in Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED: Watch the Olympics from the comfort of the best sports bars in Hong Kong, or check out some indoor sports activities you can do for fun

Paris Olympic Games 2024

What to expect for the 2024 Summer Olympics

What to expect for the 2024 Summer Olympics
What to expect for the 2024 Summer Olympics
Photograph: Shutterstock

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is usually a huge event which the organising country lavishes much time and money on perfecting. It is undoubtedly the most visually stunning highlight out of the entire two-and-a-half-week event, and definitely worth tuning in for. For the first time ever in the history of the Olympic Games, this year’s opening ceremony will not be held inside a stadium. Instead, the parade of athletes will be held on Paris’ Seine River, with boats carrying each national delegation. The opening ceremony will start at 7.30pm on July 26, which is 1.30am on Saturday, July 27, in Hong Kong time.

Each host city gets the chance to add a new sporting event to the Olympics, and in the 2024 edition, Paris has decided to debut breakdancing as an official sport. Kayak Cross will also be a brand-new addition, while skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, and 3x3 basketball are returning to the Games.

On the other hand, sports that were taken out of the 2024 Olympics roster are karate, softball, and baseball. Karate not being included means that Grace Lau, who won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will not be able to compete for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong athletes competing in the Summer Olympics

Hong Kong athletes competing in the Summer Olympics
Hong Kong athletes competing in the Summer Olympics
Photograph: Courtesy Oli Scarff / AFP

The 2020 Summer Olympics were Hong Kong’s most successful, with our athletes taking home six medals. This year, the SAR is being represented by 35 athletes who will be competing in sports such as badminton, fencing, gymnastics, judo, rowing, sailing, swimming, table tennis, and more.

Notable athletes competing for Hong Kong include Tse Ying-suet and Tang Chun-man for badminton; our fencing gold medalist Edgar Cheung Ka-long along with 19-year-old Olympic first timer Daphne Chan and two other fencers; Akira Sakai and Russell Aylsworth for sailing; Shek Wai-hung for gymnastics; and our fantastic swimming team including Camille Cheng, Ian Ho, and multi-medalist Siobhán Haughey.

Advertising

How to watch the Olympics in Hong Kong?

How to watch the Olympics in Hong Kong?
How to watch the Olympics in Hong Kong?
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Hong Kong government has purchased the broadcast rights for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will cooperate with broadcaster RTHK and television stations TVB, ViuTV, and Hoy TV to screen the Games. This means that Hongkongers will be able to watch the games for free on these local channels, whether at home or out in a venue that has cable television. 

Visit the official Paris Olympics 2024 website for more information.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.