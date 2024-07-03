What to expect for the 2024 Summer Olympics
The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is usually a huge event which the organising country lavishes much time and money on perfecting. It is undoubtedly the most visually stunning highlight out of the entire two-and-a-half-week event, and definitely worth tuning in for. For the first time ever in the history of the Olympic Games, this year’s opening ceremony will not be held inside a stadium. Instead, the parade of athletes will be held on Paris’ Seine River, with boats carrying each national delegation. The opening ceremony will start at 7.30pm on July 26, which is 1.30am on Saturday, July 27, in Hong Kong time.
Each host city gets the chance to add a new sporting event to the Olympics, and in the 2024 edition, Paris has decided to debut breakdancing as an official sport. Kayak Cross will also be a brand-new addition, while skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing, and 3x3 basketball are returning to the Games.
On the other hand, sports that were taken out of the 2024 Olympics roster are karate, softball, and baseball. Karate not being included means that Grace Lau, who won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will not be able to compete for Hong Kong.