Galaxy Macau will soon be home to the first Capella property in the Greater Bay Area. Hospitality group Galaxy Entertainment has announced a collaboration with Capella Hotels and Resorts, slated to bring their ultra-luxurious brand to Macau in mid-2025.

Designed by renowned Parisian firm Moinard Bétaille, Capella at Galaxy Macau will boast 36 Sky Villas and 57 suites across 17 storeys. Since the interiors take inspiration from the jungle, each Sky Villa will feature a balcony with a glass-edged infinity pool, an outdoor lounge, a sunroom, and hidden winter garden. The villas are perfect for larger groups of guests, and come with amenities designed to significantly enhance the stay, including a butler pantry, a karaoke room with a dedicated cigar butler, a private cocktail bar, and a games room.

This new Capella property will also house Pony & Plume, a members-only lounge designed by Hong Kong interior legend Albert Kwan, who is known for working with the colonial Chinoiserie aesthetic such as in his design for the China Club in Hong Kong. Plume will be a speakeasy-style, invitation-only terrace that displays antiques, art, and other curios, while the Pony bar will feature a collection of rare and limited-edition whiskies.

As for culinary offerings, Hong Kong chef Vicky Cheng – of the award-winning restaurant Wing – will be creating his first fine-dining international eatery for Capella at Galaxy Macau. He will be presenting innovative takes on French-meets-Chinese flavours that showcase the distinctive ingredients of the Pearl River Delta.

Galaxy Macau already boasts the most Forbes five-starred hotels in the world grouped under one roof, and Capella joining this collection of nine top-notch hotels is undoubtedly another feather in Galaxy Entertainment Group’s cap. We can’t wait to check things out for ourselves come 2025.

