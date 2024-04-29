Hong Kong fireworks may be cancelled on Labour Day due to bad weather

Authorities say they will keep an eye on the weather and make an announcement as early as possible

Latest update (Monday, April 29): Due to unpredictable weather this week, officials have said that there is a possiblilty the fireworks schedueld to take place on Labour Day – the first of the city's regular pyrotechnic displays – may be cancelled. According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the weather on May 1 is expected to be cloudy with occasional showers with squally thunderstorms. Authorities will keep an eye on the weather and announce by Wednesday if the fireworks will go ahead as planned.

When can I watch the fireworks and drone displays in Hong Kong?

As part of the proposed measures in the Hong Kong budget 2024-25, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is set to host regular fireworks and drone displays over our famous Victoria Harbour starting May 2024. The shows will take on different themes to coincide with various festivals and major events happening in the city.

The first firework display will take place on May 1 (8pm) near the East Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade to kick off the 'Golden Week' national holiday, where many visitors from the Mainland are expected to visit the city. Following that, the regular drone display will make its debut on May 11 (8pm) at the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade to celebrate the Buddha's Birthday and the Cheung Chau Bun Festival.

Aside from the two events in May, two other dates have also been set for June in celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival. A drone display is scheduled to take place on June 10, while fireworks will take to the sky on June 15. Both shows will start at 8pm for roughly 10 minutes at the Wan Chai Temporary Promenade.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to watch the fireworks in Hong Kong

The May 1 fireworks on Labour Day will launch at the East Time Sha Tsui Promenade, so it goes without saying that the best vantage point will be at the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade towards the Eastern end where there will be sound systems set up. Other vantage points include the Wan Chai harbourfront area, Wan Chai Temporary Promenade and Golden Bauhinia Square, and the East Coast Park Precinct in North Point.

Meanwhile, the fireworks on June 15 will launch at the Wan Chai harbourfront area, so get your bodies down to the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct and HarbourChill for the best seats in the house. You can also catch the fireworks from the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront area, including Avenue of Stars and Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, and the East Coast Park Precinct in North Point.

You can also check out our guide to all the best places to catch fireworks in Hong Kong, but do note that some locations may not be applicable depending on where the fireworks will be launching.

Where can I watch the drone shows in Hong Kong?

For the drone performances on May 11 and June 10, folks can head to the launch site at the Wan Chai harbourfront area – including the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct and HarbourChill – to catch the dancing drones in the sky, or visit the Tsim Sha Tsui harbourfront area (including Avenue of Stars and Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade) and East Coast Park Precinct in North Point. Sound systems will be set up at both Wan Chai and TST.

Stick around for more announcements of other fireworks and drone displays to come!

