Government to update HA Go app starting April 2

The app update will help people who tested positive for Covid-19 to easily book and manage their appointments at HA's designated clinics

Since Hospital Authority (HA) launched its HA Go mobile application in December 2019, Hong Kong residents are able to book public hospital services via the application and get support in managing their own health. Through the app, citizens can view their scheduled appointments, pay hospital bills, and access their dispensing records, drug information, as well as allergy records. Recently, the app launched a function called 'Book DC' to help people who tested positive for Covid-19 book and manage their appointments at HA's designated clinics. As of late, over 14,000 confirmed patients had made their bookings via HA Go.

According to the government, to make the services more available to the general public, starting 12nn on Saturday, April 2, Hongkongers will no longer have to register on the app to be able to use the service. Those who haven't used the HA services before can make a booking directly via the mobile app. People who don't have an HKID will be able to use other identity documents to use the services. The government says that they will continue to improve the system to make the booking services at designated clinics more convenient. Those who have previously registered on HA Go can continue to use the service.

The government also mentioned that they are currently in the process of establishing a platform for the purpose of registering patients who have recovered from Covid-19. This platform aims to help designated establishments under the vaccine pass requirements to identify proof of Covid-19 status. The said platform will be available in May.

