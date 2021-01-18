Taiwanese cafe Garden Meow departed PMQ almost a year ago and now, a new restaurant has taken over the same space in PMQ’s courtyard. Gustaci, meaning ‘taste’ in Italian, is the brainchild of married duo Claudio and Boroka Cimmino and a heartfelt love letter to Naples and the Campania region.

The new pizzeria, which seats over 100, complements its clean surroundings at PMQ with a brass-accented, industrial-chic interior. Even the wall art, by owner Boroka, pays homage to Naples with depictions of Mount Vesuvius while paintings of Pino Daniele song lyrics venerate proper Neapolitan pizza.

At the front of Gustaci

Under the leadership of a Naples native, executive chef Angelo, Gustaci’s menu offers 10 types of made-to-order individual-sized Neapolitan pizza, a style defined by traditional Italian toppings and complex, pillowy dough. The dough is naturally leavened in Gustaci’s own kitchen, which compared to commercial yeast, yields a deeper and more developed flavour. It is then scorched for under a minute in a Moretti Forni Neapolis electric oven, which can reach temperatures rivalling a wood-fired oven. If in doubt, be sure to try the signature Pizza Margherita: this renowned tricolour tribute to Italian unification isn’t just visually elegant, its simplicity allows elements like well-made, flavourful dough and fresh toppings to really shine.

The main dining room

Aside from pizza, Gustaci’s menu features plenty of recognisable regional specialities including Italian coffee, real gelato Italiano, and pastries like sfogliatella –a seashell-shaped, shatteringly crisp confection filled with creamy ricotta. Smaller items are available for grab-and-go, ideal for a walk around PMQ, and Gustaci’s bar offers aperitivos to whet your appetite the Italian way.

The garden area

Under current dining restrictions, Gustaci is open 12-6pm from Tuesday to Sunday and is serving brunch, lunch, and afternoon tea. The restaurant will also offer pizza-making workshops to kids and adults in the coming months, but until you can become a pizzaiolo yourself, get an expert-made slice here on your next stroll through Soho. Kate Lowe

Gustaci, HG01-05, Block B, 35 Aberdeen St, Central